The Division 3: Developer & everything we know

Ubisoft quietly confirmed through a press release that The Division 3 is currently in development. Here’s everything we know about the third entry in the online action role-playing series.

Nowadays in the gaming industry, most big announcements are made through grandiose trailers showcased a live events and award shows. However, sometimes developers quietly confirm their projects through more subtle means.

This is exactly what Ubisoft has done with The Division 3, as the company revealed the game is in the works.

Article continues after ad

So, let’s go over everything we know about The Division 3, including what platforms it may come to, potential release windows, and more.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Currently, there is no release date for The Division 3. Additionally, it’s unclear when any more concrete information surrounding a release window or date will be revealed.

What platforms will it be on?

At the time of writing, The Division 3’s platforms have yet to be announced. However, it’s fairly safe to assume the game will launch on similar platforms to that of The Division 2, such as PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft 2019’s The Division 2 was released on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

There’s also the possibility that The Division 3 could come to the Nintendo Switch or the Switch 2, depending on its release window. Of course, this remains unconfirmed as well.

The Division 3 details

Details surrounding The Division 3 are still scarce, though Ubisoft’s press release did give a bit of insight into its early development. We know that Massive Entertainment, the team behind the original game, and The Division 2 are back again to lead development on the third installment.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The press release also confirmed that Gerighty and Massive Entertainment are still building the team behind The Division 3, so the project is likely in the very early stages of development — if at all.

That’s everything we currently know about The Division 3. Check out our other video game hubs below:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Assassin’s Creed Mirage | The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | | Wolverine | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | Dragon Age 4 | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake | Counter-Strike 2 | AEW: Fight Forever |