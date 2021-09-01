When is the next Nintendo Direct?

Nintendo has its own reveal schedule – but when could we hear from the company again? Another Nintendo Direct will be on the way at some point, here’s what we know right now.

Nintendo has been playing by its own rules for quite a while now – from the Wii, to the Wii U, to the Switch, one thing has remained consistent: The Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo’s pre-recorded shows usually make an appearance at E3 and other big industry events, but they can also drop with little warning and always give fans something to speculate about.

Now in September, and with the most recent Pokemon Presents and Indie World events in our rearview mirror, here’s all we know about the next Nintendo Direct.

Is there a Nintendo Direct in September?

According to well-known leaker Zippo, yes – and it’ll be in the first half of the month.

In their blog post, Zippo (who has previously been correct about prior Nintendo events) noted that “it’s logical to expect final looks at Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, the final Smash character and Advance Wars 1+2.”

Given that’s pretty much every big Nintendo first-party game still to come this year, that’s a fair prediction, but Nintendo has held a Direct stream in the first half of September for the last five years.

What to expect from Nintendo Direct

Rumors have also suggested that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 could be coming, with franchise developer Monolith announcing it’ll take its site down for maintenance on September 8. It’s previously been reported that the game is targeting a 2022 release but could be revealed as soon as late 2021.

With one last fighter to be revealed of Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s second Fighter Pass by the end of the year, there’s every chance we’ll get at least a development update. Could it really be Doomguy?

There’s also the possibility of an update on the Nintendo Switch OLED, which arrives on the same day as Metroid Dread.