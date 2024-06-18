Dragon Quest III HD-2D & Dragon Quest I-II HD-2D: Release date & trailers

The Dragon Quest games that started it all are coming to the Nintendo Switch with flashy new graphics, as the Erdrick trilogy will be released as Dragon Quest III HD-2D and Dragon Quest I-II HD-2D.

Dragon Quest’s original trilogy has been released on many platforms. The 2D-HD remakes are drastically improving the visuals by bringing them in line with the Octopath Traveler series, with incredibly detailed sprites on a 3D background.

These classic titles should retain their turn-based gameplay and stories, though the upcoming rereleases will add a fresh visual style. But when can people actually play them?

Square Enix

Dragon Quest III HD-2D is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 14, 2024. This means fans will have the holiday season to go through the adventure.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D trailers

Dragon Quest III HD-2D was originally announced during the series’ 35th anniversary celebrations. A video of the initial trailer can be seen on the official Japanese Square Enix YouTube channel.

The most recent trailer was shown during the June 2024 Nintendo Direct and can be seen on the Nintendo UK YouTube channel. This was the trailer that finally revealed the game’s release date, as well as the announcement for Dragon Quest I-II HD-2D.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D story & gameplay

Square Enix

Dragon Quest III HD-2D follows the unnamed hero, who is the child of a warrior named Ortega. Years before, Ortega had died trying to defeat a monster named Baramos. On their sixteenth birthday, the player is tasked with taking up their father’s mission and slaying Baramos once and for all.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D features a character class system where you can bring hirelings into your party and tailor their jobs and abilities to your liking.

Like other entries in the Dragon Quest series, Dragon Quest III HD-2D uses a turn-based combat system. The only change the new version has made is the game’s aesthetics. It’s currently unknown if it will add any content.

Dragon Quest I-II HD-2D is coming in 2025. As of the time of writing, there have been no trailers released (outside of its reveal in the above-mentioned Dragon Quest III HD-2D trailer) and no gameplay footage shown.

