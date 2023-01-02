Payday 3: Release window, platforms, trailer & more

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Payday 3 has finally been announced, so here’s everything we know about the game’s release window, gameplay, and more.

There are a lot of multiplayer games to delve into in 2023 and one of them is Payday 3. As the direct sequel to the critically acclaimed Payday 2, the latest game aims to deliver even more intense FPS action and adrenaline-fueled co-op gameplay.

Players will certainly need their wits about them if they wish to get away with death-defying robberies and work their way up the criminal underworld.

So, if you’re looking to delve back into the Payday gang and conduct some high-level heists, then our handy Payday 3 hub has everything you need to know about the release window, platforms, and story details.

Contents

Is there a Payday 3 release date?

Starbreeze Studios Payday 3 is one of the most anticipated FPS games of 2023.

Payday 3 will release in 2023. The developers have yet to confirm an exact release date, but we’ll likely hear more information in the months to come. Until then, be sure to bookmark this page and check back here regularly for all the latest updates.

Payday 3 platforms

As of writing, Payday 3 has only been announced for PC, with the game appearing on the Steam store page. Whether the title will launch on other platforms in the future remains to be seen, but it’s important to note that Payday 2 was previously released on PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, and Linux.

While this doesn’t confirm that Payday 3 will release on console, it certainly does look promising.

Payday 3 logo reveal trailer

Payday 3 story details

According to the official Payday 3 store page, the game’s story takes place after the events of the previous title. Players will step back into “the life of crime” as they rise up the ranks of the Payday gang and wreak havoc on law enforcement.

Payday 3 is set “several years after the crew’s reign of terror over Washington DC has ended,” but this time, the gang has reassembled once again to deal with the threat that has roused them out of early retirement.

Payday 3 gameplay

Starbreeze Studios has yet to reveal any Payday 3 gameplay, but we expect to see the usual adrenaline-fueled heist gameplay that made the previous game so popular. Players will likely need to coordinate their actions with their team in order to pull off death-defying robberies and avoid the clutches of local law enforcement.

There will also likely be new mechanics that players will need to get accustomed to, so we’ll likely get to see Payday 3 gameplay in the months to come.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Payday 3. In the meantime, be sure to check out our other game release date hubs for all the latest news and updates.

