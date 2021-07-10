The Witcher 3 next-gen update: Release date, free DLC, console upgrades

The Witcher 3 will be getting an exclusive port for next-gen consoles and PC this year, and fans of the series will be able to relive the action as Geralt once again and go on some new adventures as well.

Originally releasing back in 2015, The Witcher 3 was CD Projekt Red’s last foray into the gaming industry until the infamous Cyberpunk 2077 debuted back in December of 2020. Unlike Cyberpunk, Witcher 3 is highly regarded as one of the best games of the last generation, and soon players are going to be able to experience the action yet again.

With a Netflix even putting out a TV show after Witcher 3 came out, the game’s been a staple in CD Projekt Red fan’s libraries in the last couple of years, and now the publisher is gearing up to release a brand new port and free new DLC for next-gen consoles and PC this year.

Here’s all you need to know about the new Witcher 3 update coming soon!

What is the new Witcher 3 edition?

Teased back in September of 2020 by one of the developers, the new Complete Edition of The Witcher 3 is going to be a new version of the game released on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Marcin Momot, global community lead at CDPR, noted that the game is going to offer “a range of visual and technical improvements, including ray tracing and faster loading times.” Hopefully, this will drastically improve the current state of The Witcher 3, as the game is approaching six years old in 2021.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5 with a range of visual and technical improvements, including ray tracing and faster loading times. Will be FREE to all current owners of the game on PC, PS4 and XO. Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/TygqDVgcOm — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) September 4, 2020

Free upgrade

One point that CD Projekt Red made clear when the Complete Edition was originally announced is that it will be a free upgrade for everyone who owns the game already. So, if you own The Witcher 3 on your respective platform, you’ll immediately be granted access to the Complete Edition when it comes out.

Before you ask:

– the next-gen update will be free for everyone who already owns the game

– the DLCs are not exclusive to the next-gen version, they will be available for every version of the game (including PS4, Xbox One and Switch) — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 10, 2021

Release date

As of now, we don’t know when The Witcher 3 Complete Edition is going to release, but there’s speculation it might release sometime towards the later portions of 2021, just in time for the holidays!

Netflix DLC

Along with the free upgrade coming for Witcher 3 players, CDPR have also announced that a brand new set of DLC inspired by Netflix’s Witcher series that will also be made available to players at no cost. On top of that, this brand new content won’t be exclusive to the next-gen version of the game either.

“The DLCs are not exclusive to the next-gen version, they’ll be available for every version of the game (including PS4, Xbox One and Switch),” CDPR said.

As of now, we don’t know much regarding what exactly the DLC will entail, but if it’s anything like previous DLC for The Witcher, we can assume it will be stellar!