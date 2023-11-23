Bayonetta creator reveals he envisioned the franchise as a nine-part game “saga”

Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya has revealed his scrapped plans for a nine-part game “saga,” which won’t come to pass since he departed from PlatinumGames.

The Bayonetta series currently consists of four games: the original trilogy and Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, a prequel story. There was also an anime movie called Bayonetta: Bloody Fate, which launched in 2013.

While the original Bayonetta received a multi-platform release, the latest entries were published by Nintendo, leading to the title character’s inclusion in Super Smash Bros. This is why many people consider Bayonetta a Nintendo character, even though PlatinumGames and Sega own the franchise.

The tumultuous development cycle of the Bayonetta games and the polarizing ending of Bayonetta 3 have put doubts on future entries in the series. This was further cemented when series creator Hideki Kamiya left PlatinumGames in 2023.

Hideki Kamiya has revealed his nine-episode saga for the Bayonetta series, which will never come to light

Kamiya revealed in a new video on the Hideki Kamiya Channel that he originally planned for Bayonetta to consist of nine episodes and for the franchise to become the “Bayonetta Saga.” Unfortunately, now that Kamiya has left PlatinumGames, his plans won’t come to fruition.

While Kamiya is no longer involved with Bayonetta, he believes the series will continue without him. To date, PlatinumGames and Sega have not made any official statements about the future of the franchise.

Bayonetta 3 involved the multiverse, with different iterations of the title character working together to stop a threat to the fabric of reality. If this was the third entry in a nine-episode series, we can only imagine how crazy the later games would have been.

At least Bayonetta fans had an ending to the series in Bayonetta 3, unlike the poor Shenmue players of the world, who will likely never get a resolution to the story, no matter how many years go by.

It’s a shame Kamiya won’t get a chance to complete his vision of the Bayonetta saga, but it took nearly fifteen years to produce four installments. Even if he had remained with PlatinumGames, Kamiya might not have finished such a lengthy project within his lifetime.

