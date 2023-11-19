Where to find Pirate Cannons in Fortnite Season OG

Fortnite Season OG has had a further update which has unleashed the explosive Pirate Cannon back into the game. Here is exactly where to find the Pirate Cannon and how to use it in Fortnite.

Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season OG update has brought players back to its original roots with various Chapter 1 additions, including the original map, weapons, cosmetics, and more.

Now, with a further midseason update landing, certain weapons have been unvaulted and vaulted, as well as even more nostalgic classics being re-added to the game.

The return of planes and the snow biome have been arguably the biggest changes, however, another exciting addition is the Pirate Cannon, which first appeared all the way back in Season 8.

If you are wondering where to exactly find the explosive weaponry that allows you to fire an onslaught of cannonballs at your enemies, then fear not, here is how to use and where to find Pirate Cannons in Fortnite.

Where to find Pirate Cannons in Fortnite

You can find the Pirate Cannon at 7 different locations around the island.

All of the cannons can be found near major POIs, such as the newly added Frosty Flights, Tilted Towers, Pleasant Park, Retail Row, Greasy Grove, and Fatal Fields. See all the exact locations on the map above.

How to use Pirate Cannons in Fortnite

You can use the Pirate Cannon both for shooting cannonballs at your enemies or for launching you or your teammates into the air.

In order to fire a cannonball, simply use the Pirate Cannon from the back and then aim and shoot as you would with any other weapon using your fire button.

In order to fire you or your teammates, the intended player would need to use the Pirate Cannon from the front, so that they climb inside the cannon. Then as before, simply aim and shoot yourself or your teammate using the fire button.

That’s everything you need to know about where to get the Pirate Cannon and how to use it in Fortnite!

