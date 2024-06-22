Fortnite update 30.20 patch notes: OG Reload mode, Pirates of the Caribbean collab, new weapons & more

Fortnite has brought back the OG map in a new Reload game mode as part of the 30.20 update, along with a much-awaited Pirates of the Caribbean collab to Chapter 5 Season 3. The patch also adds new weapons, quests, and many more items to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has changed the Battle Royale gameplay drastically as vehicular combat took over ever since the season began. However, in the following weeks, Epic made several changes and added new weapons to the loot pool to balance the gameplay between casual and sweats.

Furthermore, player excitement is at an all-time high with the Metallica live event being hosted on June 22nd and 23rd in Fortnite, and right after the first show, a new game mode called Reload will be enabled which brings back the OG Chapter 1 map.

With the 30.20 patch, Fortnite has introduced this new mode, alongside a surprise collab with Pirates of the Caribbean, and brought more weapons to the loot pool. Here are the full patch notes.

Fortnite update v30.20 was released on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 1 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 8 AM BST.

Downtime for this update has ended and the servers are live, so you can jump back in whenever you want!

Fortnite OG Reload mode

The new Fortnite update has brought a brand new game mode called Reload which brings back the OG Chapter 1 map, but smaller with lesser locations and some remixed POIs. The mode is a quick Battle Royale version which also has its own Builds and No Build mode and allows a maximum of 10 squads in a single match.

Although it differs from the traditional BR gameplay as it works similar to Rebirth Island in Call of Duty Warzone where if you get eliminated, you instantly respawn as long as a teammate in your squad is alive. There’s a standard reboot delay before you can jump back into action again, which can be removed by getting eliminations.

The mode also brings back the classic weapon loot pool, OG locations, graphics, and a new set of quests to complete to get free rewards. Read the official blog post here for all the info you need on Fortnite OG Reload mode.

Pirates of the Caribbean collab

The update also brings a much-awaited Pirates of the Caribbean collab in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 with four cosmetic skins and related items that players can get when it releases in the Item Shop. The collab also adds a new mini-pass called Cursed Sails Pass featuring Jack Sparrow skin and other cosmetic items, alongside level-up tokens that you can grab for 1,000 V-Bucks from the Item Shop.

A new Ship in a Bottle item will also be added with the collab which works similar to a Junk Rift, alongside the return of Treasure Maps and the Flint Knock Pistol. Furthermore, two pirate ships will soon appear on the island where players will be able to interact with the NPCs which are characters from the film franchise, and complete event quests in exchange for rewards.

Magneto Cosmetics, Quests and Mythic

The patch has revealed Wastelander Magneto cosmetics in the secret Battle Pass page and has also added quests to the API that will soon be available in Fortnite for players to complete. Furthermore, the Magneto Gauntlets mythic item has also been introduced which will be enabled once players are able to unlock Magneto from the pass.

New and unvaulted weapons

The loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has again gone through several changes as a new Heavy Impact Sniper is introduced to the game which can deal significant damage to vehicles. Furthermore, the Remote Explosives have been unvaulted, with Crash Pad Jr. which will be available soon.

In addition to those, more weapons themed around the Pirates of the Caribbean collab and Magneto skin will also be introduced in the following week once the crossovers are enabled in the game. In other fixes, Nitro Splash now deals only 90 damage to builds as opposed to 300 damage before.

Cybertruck Vehicle

According to leakers like Wenso, Tesla’s Cybertruck vehicle will be released soon in the Item Shop that players will be able to use in Battle Royale, Rocket Racing, and Rocket League. The vehicle will have multiple styles including the infamous broken window appearance that was seen during the vehicle’s live demo at a Tesla conference.

However, the pricing, appearance, and when the vehicle will be released in Fortnite are still unknown.

All Sweat Summer event

Quests and rewards for Fortnite’s Yearly Summer event have also been added to the API with patch 30.2 and this time around it’s called All Sweat Summer. By completing event-related quests players will be able to grab up to three free cosmetic items and tons of XP to progress along their Battle Pass.

New Reboot Rally edition

A new edition of Reboot Rally has also arrived with the 30.20 patch where players can invite a friend to play Fortnite who hasn’t played the game for over 30 days to complete quests together and claim up to four cosmetic rewards. These quests will soon be visible in the Quests tab in-game.

New skins and Wolverine X-Men skin

A wide range of skins including the new FNCS skin, summer update outfits, Pirates of the Caribbean skins & more have been added to the game files which will be introduced in the following weeks in the Fortnite Item Shop. Furthermore, players will also be able to get a new Wolverine skin-themed after his Weapon X origin from the X-Men movies.

Furthermore, a new Crew Pack for July was also decrypted with the game files and will bring a new character into the loop.