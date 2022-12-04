Where to find Trail Thrasher dirt bikes in Fortnite & how to use them

Titas is an avid follower of esports titles such as Valorant and Dota 2 along with a knack for mobile games. He has previously worked at Sportskeeda Esports and Gfinity Esports before joining the team at Dexerto as a Games Writer. You can contact him at titas.khan@dexerto.com

Trail Thrashers are the latest vehicle added to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 to let you get across the map rather swiftly. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about these dirt bikes on the battle royale island.

Fortnite has witnessed plenty of vehicles over the years, from regular cars modded with Chonkers Tires or even rideable UFOs – the popular battle royale has seen it all. However, one thing that Fortnite had previously been missing was dirt bikes.

Epic Games has now checked that box and introduced the Trail Thrasher dirt bikes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 as a brand new form of transportation. Let’s dive in and check out all the information on these bikes in the battle royale.

Epic Games The Trail Thrasher dirt bikes are now available on the new Fortnite island.

Where to find Trail Thrashers in Fortnite

There are no specific regions where you might have a guaranteed chance of finding a Trail Thrasher. However, it is safe to say that your best bet for finding one of these dirt bikes is by searching through Gas Stations and garages, especially the ones located in grassy and dusty regions.

While there aren’t too many of these vehicles available on the new island, finding one of them can go a long way in survival based on the mobility you receive from the two-wheelers.

How to use dirt bikes in Fortnite

Trail Thrashers are fairly simple to use and can be controlled like all other regular vehicles in the game. All you need to do to get started is simply walk over to one of these dirt bikes and press the interact hotkey.

What makes these dirt bikes different from regular vehicles is that you can skid to get round a tight corner, charge up a jump to get over obstacles, and even perform tricks like backflips in the air.

So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Trail Thrasher dirt bikes! Make sure to check out some more Fortnite guides below:

