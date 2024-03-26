Where to get Hand Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

The iconic Hand Cannon weapon has returned once again in Fortnite, so here’s how you can find and obtain the Deagle in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Fortnite is back with another mid-season update for its Myths and Mortals season. Included in Epic’s 29.10 update, is another godly item of the Banana of The Gods, a Mythic Midas Drum Gun, and even a collab with Avatar to bring a Waterbending Mythic to the Battle Royale.

Another exciting weapon returning to the Island this season is the fan-favorite Hand Cannon. The classic Deagle gun first appeared backin Season 3, and now it has been unvaulted once again.

Article continues after ad

Here’s where you can find and get the Hand Cannon in Fortnite for Chapter 5 Season 2.

Where to get Hand Cannon in Fortnite

To get your hands on the Hand Cannon in Fortnite, you’ll need to find the weapon as floor loot, in chests, and dropped from eliminated opponents around the Battle Royale map.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games / FNBR Intel

The Deagle’s locations are spread out all across the Island as part of the normal loot pool and it is available in three rarities of Rare, Epic and Legendary. The fastest way to obtain the Hand Cannon would be to land from the Battle Bus at any of the main named POIs on the map that are filled with chests.

Article continues after ad

The Hand Cannon has a slow fire rate, but packs a punch with its high damage. This makes it useful to catch your opponents by surprise with your first shot and then quickly switch to a higher fire rate weapon to finish the job.

You can also upgrade the Hand Cannon even further by heading to a nearby bunker to mod it using Weapon Mods.

Check out more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 content:

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Patch Notes | How to get Victory Umbrella | Map Changes and new locations | Every new, vaulted and unvaulted weapon | All Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins and rewards | How to get Avatar Korra skin | All Weekly Challenges & Quests | Where to find all Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 | Chapter 5 Season 2 end date | How to get Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic | Fortnite Server Status | How to defeat bosses | All Weapon Mods in Chapter 5 Season 2 | All NPC Characters | Best weapons tier list | Best landing spots | How to get Medallions

Article continues after ad