How to get Tow Hook Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

If you need help getting your hands on the Tow Hook Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, then here’s where to find this deadly grappling hook.

The 30.10 patch update from Epic has unleashed Metallica into the game with a whole heap of exciting additions. The heavy metal band has become this season’s headliner for Fortnite Festival Season 4.

They have joined along with their own skins and cosmetics, Metallica Loot Island location, quests, and even their own Ride the Lightning Mythic guitar. This is not all, as the Tow Hook Cannon has also been added as a new weapon for Chapter 5 Season 3.

How to get Tow Hook Cannon in Fortnite

To get the Tow Hook Cannon in Fortnite, you will need to find it as ground loot or in chests across the Battle Royale map.

Epic Games

The weapon lets you use its large hook to fire at targets and even attach yourself to moving vehicles as you glide along behind them. However, you can easily detach yourself to quickly attack your enemies or avoid any oncoming danger.

Here are all the stats for the Tow Hook Cannon in Fortnite:

Range – 50 meters

Player Damage – 75

Build Damage – 200

Vehicle Damage – 300

To increase your chances of obtaining the Tow Hook Cannon during Chapter 5 Season 3, we would recommend heading to the main POIs which feature high amounts of loot. In particular, the 30.10 update has added the brand-new Metallica Loot Island POI, which is sure to be home to a few cannons.

If you want to check out all the additions, we have provided all the patch notes for the Metallica update and Fortnite Festival Season 4. You can even rock out with all your Metallica skins and cosmetics while watching in-game Metallica live concert events on June 22 and June 23.

Aside from this, Nick Eh 30 has also finally received his own Icon Series skin and cosmetic rewards.