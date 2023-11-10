Where to find Quadcrasher in Fortnite Season OG
Quadcrashers are back in Fortnite Season OG and if you’re wondering where to find these vehicles on the map, here’s everything you need to know.
Fornite Chapter 4 Season OG brings a ton of Chapter 1 items back to the game, which brings a lot of memories for the old players. The Quadcrasher is one of those vehicles that has many uses apart from simply traversing from one part of the map to the other.
So, if you are wondering where to find the Quadcrashers in Fortnite Season OG, our guide has everything you need to know.
All Quadcrasher locations in Fortnite OG
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG, you can find a Quadcrasher in almost every POI or landing spot which has a name assigned to it. Here’s the list of all Quadcrasher locations in Fortnite OG:
- Dusty Divot
- Fatal Fields
- Flush Factory
- Greasy Grove
- Haunted Hills
- Junk Junction
- Lonely Lodge
- Loot Lake
- Paradise Palms
- Pleasant Park
- Risky Reels
- Tilted Towers
- Tomato Temple
Quadcrashers can carry two players, so if you’re queueing up with your pal, it won’t be a problem at all. These vehicles are quite useful as they help you entire the playable circle faster and can take down structures as well.
Compared to Driftboards, these vehicles have slightly more HP (400), so you need to be aware if enemies start shooting at them.
So, there you have it — here’s where you can find a hoverboard on Fortnite’s OG map. We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out, so make sure to check out our guide content:
