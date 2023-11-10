Where to find Quadcrasher in Fortnite Season OG

Quadcrashers are back in Fortnite Season OG and if you’re wondering where to find these vehicles on the map, here’s everything you need to know.

Fornite Chapter 4 Season OG brings a ton of Chapter 1 items back to the game, which brings a lot of memories for the old players. The Quadcrasher is one of those vehicles that has many uses apart from simply traversing from one part of the map to the other.

So, if you are wondering where to find the Quadcrashers in Fortnite Season OG, our guide has everything you need to know.

Epic Games In a Quadcrasher, the passengers can shoot.

All Quadcrasher locations in Fortnite OG

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG, you can find a Quadcrasher in almost every POI or landing spot which has a name assigned to it. Here’s the list of all Quadcrasher locations in Fortnite OG:

Dusty Divot

Fatal Fields

Flush Factory

Greasy Grove

Haunted Hills

Junk Junction

Lonely Lodge

Loot Lake

Paradise Palms

Pleasant Park

Risky Reels

Tilted Towers

Tomato Temple

Quadcrashers can carry two players, so if you’re queueing up with your pal, it won’t be a problem at all. These vehicles are quite useful as they help you entire the playable circle faster and can take down structures as well.

Compared to Driftboards, these vehicles have slightly more HP (400), so you need to be aware if enemies start shooting at them.

So, there you have it — here’s where you can find a hoverboard on Fortnite’s OG map. We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out, so make sure to check out our guide content:

