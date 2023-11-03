Best landing spots in Fortnite OG map: Tilted Towers, Greasy Grove, more

Fortnite is bringing back its original map this November, so here are some of the most iconic and well known landing spots that players are likely to swarm when dropping into the classic BR map all over again.

Fortnite is one of the most popular games of the generation . With fast-paced gameplay, an almost never-ending roster of skins, and more to keep players coming back time and time again, it’s kept its hype alive for years on end.

Article continues after ad

And while the game may look very different to its initial form, players are now getting the chance to take a drop down memory lane. Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season OG will revisit the Chapter 1 Season 5 map on November 3.

Article continues after ad

Fans are excited about the return to the heart of Fortnite in what is likely to be a great burst of nostalgia for those who began playing the game all those years ago. However, it has been a long time since players have been able to dive into the original map.

Article continues after ad

As a result, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best landing spots for Fortnite’s OG map in time for its relaunch.

Titled Towers

Epic Games Tilted Towers has always been one of the most iconic hot drops in Fortnite.

Titled Towers is one of the original battlegrounds of Fortnite and for good reason. Each house in the area is well-known and beloved. Between Big Ben and Main, players will find themselves thrust into the action when landing at Tilted Towers.

Article continues after ad

And while it may be a risk to land in such an area, the cover from the houses makes for a fantastic vantage point, one that can set you up for success if you are able to arrive early and truly cement your claim on the area.

Article continues after ad

Shifty Shafts

Epic Games Shifty Shafts is another hotspot landing area for the OG Fortnite map.

While some players prefer to be up high and above the action, Shifty Shafts places gamers in the underground. As well as this, however, the surrounding houses always made for fantastic loot spots, with great weapons and tools available to find and use throughout the round.

For those who decide to land in Greasy Grove instead, Shifty Shafts is a great second location to venture to when looking for some action and wanting to take down other players ready for a standoff for the ages.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dusty Depot

Epic Games Dusty Depot has always been a safe haven for players in the OG map.

While Dusty Depot may not seem like much at first, this location became a great place to hide out and recover while the action was nearing its close. With great places to hide and mask yourself from incoming fire, the Depot remains a classic drop spot of the season 1 map, putting you in a favorable spot from the jump.

However, given many typically used this area as a place to recharge, the Depot could have a different vibe when being brought back to the game. Will it be a new battleground for players? We’ll have to wait and see.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fatal Fields

Epic Games Fatal Fields is one of the most beautiful and deadly locations on the OG map.

Who doesn’t love going to all-out battle in a beautiful and vibrant garden location? Fatal Fields, as the name suggests, was always a tricky place to find yourself in when playing through the OG map.

This picturesque area, which is likely to be very nostalgic for players, always felt like a death trap. At any moment, a sniper could appear from a surrounding area and try to take you down. Even more frightening, a player could be looming around the corner with a close-quarters weapon. Use this as your drop spot if you’re seeking an early fight.

Article continues after ad

Pleasant Park landing spot

Epic Games Pleasant Park has everything you could want from a Fortnite battleground.

When Fortnite players think of iconic areas for the game, Pleasant Park is likely to be high on their list. The area has it all. From buildings to scenery to surrounding mountains and vantage points.

Article continues after ad

With the return of the OG map, players are likely to once again dive headfirst into Pleasant Park, turning the beautiful and calm area into mayhem. And with some good loot in the buildings as well, a frenzy is sure to break out when players dive back down into Pleasant Park.

Article continues after ad

And there you have it. Some of the most iconic landing locations for the original Fortnite map.

After more content for the game? Be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage of all things Fortnite here.