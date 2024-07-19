Where to find Pirates of the Caribbean Mythic chests in Fortnite

The Cursed Sails event brings a new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed Mythic chest to Fortnite. Because there are only a few scattered on the map, locating them might be hard.

With Pirate Cannons and pirate-themed weapons like the Flint-Knock Pistols, the only thing missing from this Fortnite collab is the treasure. Finding treasures inside rare blue and silver chests is exciting, but Mythic chests are even better, especially if they’re limited edition.

Normally, Mythic chests have legendary or epic loot tied to a specific season. For the Pirates of the Caribbean Mythic chests, they’re rare too, but mostly they only include items from the Cursed Sails collaboration.

Pirates of the Caribbean Mythic chests locations in Fortnite





You can find two Pirates of the Caribbean mythic chests in Jack Sparrow’s ship and two in Captain Barbossa’s ship in Fortnite.

Jack Sparrow’s ship is south of Grand Glacier. There’s one Mythic chest inside the captain’s quarters. The second Mythic chest is in the storage room.

Captain Barbossa’s ship is in the center of the map, in Shipwreck Shallows. One Mythic chest is inside the captain’s quarters. There’s another Mythic chest caged a prisoner’s cell.



Alternatively, you can also get Pirates of the Caribbean Mythic chests in Fortnite by getting a Buried Treasure and following the light-yellow arrow pointing to the treasure. Buried Treasures spawn in chests, appear on the floor, or can be purchased from Elizabeth Swann or Jack Sparrow.

Inside these Mythic Chests, you can find the legendary Flint-Knock Pistol, Ship in a Bottle items, shield, and gold.

That’s all you need to know about where to find all Pirate of the Caribbean mythic chests in Fortnite. If you’re looking for more loot, check out our guide on where to find the Ship in a Bottle mythic and Buried Treasure map items.