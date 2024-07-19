Where to find Pirate Cannons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

A Pirates of the Caribbean and Fortnite collaboration wouldn’t be complete without Pirate Cannons. During the Cursed Sails event, you can find and use them to shoot projectiles at enemies or even your own teammates at them.

Jack Sparrow, Elizabeth Swann, Davy Jones, and Captain Barbossa have stormed into Fortnite, bringing a special questline, Jack’s Ship Glider, and skins. Instead of using Magneto’s powers, Epic Games equipped them with the Flint-Knock Pistol and Pirate Cannons for the Cursed Sails event.

Pirate Cannons are only available in certain spots on the map, making them hard to find. On top of that, mastering how to maneuver and shoot them takes some practice.

Pirate Cannon location in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite

You can find Pirate Cannons in Shipwreck Shallows during the Cursed Sails event in Fortnite. These cannons are scattered across the pirate ship and the docks in this POI.

Shipwreck Shallows, a new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed POI, is located at the center of the map. Here, you’ll find a massive pirate ship, several docks, and small islets. The water is completely frozen, making it safe to walk on.

How to use Pirate Cannons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite

Pirate Cannons are both a two-person vehicle and a weapon. You can either steer the Pirate Cannon and fire projectiles at enemies or enter it and become the cannonball.

Steer the Pirate Cannon : Interact with the back of the Pirate Cannon to get the Steer prompt. Walk or run to move it, and press space to give it a slight push. While driving the Pirate Cannon, you can fire cannonballs at enemies or fire your teammates to reach faraway distances.

: Interact with the back of the Pirate Cannon to get the Steer prompt. Walk or run to move it, and press space to give it a slight push. While driving the Pirate Cannon, you can fire cannonballs at enemies or fire your teammates to reach faraway distances. Enter the Pirate Cannon: Interact with the front of the Pirate Cannon to get the Enter prompt. Think of this as the passenger seat. Once your teammate shoots you, you enter a spinning state until you land. You don’t take any fall damage.

That’s all you need to know about where to find Pirate Cannons in Fortnite and how to use them effectively. If you’re looking for more such items, check out our guide on where to find the Ship in a Bottle mythic item and other best weapons in Chapter 5 Season 3.