Where to find X-4 Stormwing planes in Fortnite Season OG

The latest phase of Fortnite OG has arrived, ushering in wintry changes to the map and introducing X-4 Stormwings as a new form of transportation.

Fortnite is bringing back its most beloved changes with Season OG. The changes have already broken player count records and breathed new life into the franchise. November 16 marks the third week of changes to Fortnite OG by bringing new items in and moving old items out.

This most recent change has brought snow back to the map. Frosty Flights has taken over the lower left of the map between Flush Factory and Snobby Shores. The snowy hills now have an ariel base packed with Stormwings for players to ride on.

Although no challenges are linked to the Stormwings in week three, players are still eager to seize the opportunity to glide across the map and engage in mid-air skirmishes with other opponents.

All X-4 Stormwing locations in Fortnite OG

There are 21 planes distributed across the OG map, situated in various locations. It’s worth noting that not all named areas will feature Stormwings, with a significant concentration expected in Frosty Flights.

Frosty Flights – 7

Lucky Landing – 1

Paradise Palms (Outside) – 2

Shifty Shafts – 1

Fatal Fields (Outside) – 1

Dusty Divot – 1

Tilted Towers – 1

Snobby Shores (Outside) – 1

Tomato Temple – 1

Risky Reels – 1

Pleasant Park (Outside) – 1

Haunted Hills (Outside) – 1

Junk Junction (Outside) – 1

Stormwings can carry five players at a time, making it easy for squads to travel together. Each Stromwing has a total health of 2,000 points so be aware of the damage it is taking. For those who enjoy rocking out while cruising in vehicles, it’s worth noting that Stormwings do not come equipped with a radio.

