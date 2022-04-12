Fortnite Jetpack locations: Where to find & how to fly with them

Jetpacks have returned to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, so we’ve got the best locations to find one and some tips on how to fly with them.

Is there anything cooler than a Jetpack? While Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has loads of different methods of transport, from Tanks to the Armored Battle Bus, the latest addition is definitely the most fun so far.

With the content update on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the epic Jetpack has finally returned to the Island. There aren’t many of them around, though, so you’ll need to know where to look if you want to get one.

Contents

Where to find Jetpacks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The main way to find a Jetpack in Fortnite is to head inside an IO Blimp and search along the walls, as there will be Jetpacks hanging on them, usually right next to the doors.

You can find IO Blimps with Jetpacks inside them at the following locations:

Command Cavern

Tilted Towers

Coney Crossroads

Rocky Reels

Condo Canyon

It’s also possible to purchase a Jetpack from certain NPCs around the Island. We haven’t figured out which ones sell them yet, but we’ll update this guide as soon as we do!

How to fly with a Jetpack in Fortnite

Once you’ve picked up a Jetpack and added it to your loadout, you can fly by jumping into the air and then pressing the jump button again. Simply hold the button for as long as you want to float.

The best thing about the Jetpack is that it doesn’t need to be currently equipped to use it, which means you can switch between your weapons and continue battling opponents even while hovering through the air.

Epic Games have also made some adjustments to the Jetpack this season: It will now hover and strafe when you’re aiming your weapon, which allows you to keep your eyes in the sky while lining up a shot.

That’s everything you need to know about Jetpacks! For more Fortnite guides, check out the links below:

