How to get new Fortnite x Moncler Classic Set: Skins, cosmetics, & more

Fortnite is taking to the mountains with a new collaboration with Moncler, a winter-season clothing brand. Here’s how to get all the new skins and cosmetics coming as a part of the update.

Fortnite has been on a major collaboration tear to close out the 2021 year. The battle royale made waves with a recent announcement of Naruto and company entering the game as skins, and now look to raise the bar even higher.

Now, the beloved battle royale takes to the snowy hills, announcing an exciting new collaboration with fashion label Moncler.

Here’s how to get the new Moncler Classic Set, which includes Fortnite skins and other cosmetics that’ll have you prepped and ready for this holiday season.

Advertisement

Contents

Fortnite x Moncler Classic Set release date

The new Moncler cosmetic collaboration will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop starting November 20 at 7 pm ET, per the official Epic Games blog post.

Fortnite x Moncler Classic Set price

The cost of the set has not yet been revealed, but we’ll update this page when we know more.

Fortnite x Moncler Classic Set contents

Inspired by the 6 Moncler 1017 Alyx 9SM collection by Matthew Williams, the set will include the Andre and Renee outfits, which changes colors from white to black as you ascend or descent altitude.

Additionally, the set will include a new loading screen (seen in this article’s feature image) and some new accessories. They include:

Umbra-tube Back Bling

Umbra-Axe Pickaxe

Para-Pluie Glider

Season 8 of the game’s second chapter has been packed with content through and through and this new Moncler Classic Set is the icing on the mountaintop cake.

Advertisement

Read More: Fortnite Chapter 3 leaked with new loading screen

Make sure to keep an eye out for when this new set drops and, in the meantime, keep grinding away at the Naruto Nindo Challenges to earn more amazing new cosmetics.

Stay tuned for more news and guides on our Fortnite content hub for all the latest in the Epic Games battle royale!

Where to find all NPCs | Rarest skins in Fortnite | Weekly Punchards guide | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Best landing spots | All leaked skins and cosmetics | How to remove Alien parasites | How to fly UFOs | Where to find Mending Machines | How to open Cosmic Chests | Completing all weekly challenges | Best weapons | Every single crossover & collab | Fortnite Crew guide | How to thank the Bus Driver