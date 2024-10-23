Fortnite leak claims new cosmetic type is in the works

Fortnite is reportedly working on a brand-new cosmetic item. According to well-known leakers Hypex and FireMonkey, you’d be able to equip it with any skin, just like back bling, pickaxes, and gliders.

Fortnite already offers a huge range of cosmetics, from skins to gliders. Since 2017, these cosmetics have defined the game’s look.

Skins, like the Black Knight and Renegade Raider, are some of the most coveted, while rare pickaxes like the Reaper are fan favorites. Back Blings, emotes, and wraps also allow players to stand out.

Article continues after ad

But for the longest time, these have been the core options for in-game flair.Now, rumors suggest Epic Games is adding shoes to this lineup.

Epic Games

Leaks hint at customizable footwear becoming the next Fortnite must-have. Trusted sources, including Hypex and FireMonkey, report that this feature could drop soon – perhaps in Chapter 6?

Though it’s not been stated how much each pair of shoes will cost, I would expect them to be around 800-1500, which is the average price range for back blings.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If true, this would mark the first time shoes get their own dedicated slot in Fortnite’s vast cosmetics selection.

This news comes after Fortnite’s numerous collaborations with sports brands and athletes. Skins for icons like LeBron James and Neymar Jr. featured Nike and Adidas gear prominently.

LeBron’s set even included Nike shoes, and tennis star Naomi Osaka’s release also highlighted sporty footwear.

Fortnite has proven that it can blend pop culture, sports, and gaming, and players seem divided on the shoe cosmetic rumor.

Article continues after ad

Two comments on X read, “Because what Fortnite really needed was more microtransactions” and “Why are they wasting their time on stuff like this?!“

Fortnite’s ability to evolve has kept it fresh. Once just a battle royale, it’s now expanded into multiple game modes, with crossovers like LEGO Fortnite and Klombo recently headlining.

As Chapter 5 nears its end, shoes could be yet another step in Fortnite’s continuous transformation.