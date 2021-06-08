All leaked Fortnite Season 7 skins & cosmetics - Dexerto

Each and every week in Fortnite Season 7 brings some form of new cosmetic into the mix. Whether it’s a brand new skin or a unique weapon wrap, we’ve got a complete overview of everything leaked throughout the season.

No different from earlier seasons, Epic Games continues to build on Fortnite with weekly updates. Adding a variety of fresh content keeps fans coming back for more with every new patch.

From exclusive emotes to surprising skins and everything in between, there’s always something new to acquire. Outside of official reveals, however, each weekly update also paves the way for new leaks.

Advertisement

Below is a full rundown on every Fortnite Season 7 cosmetic leak thus far.

All leaked skins & cosmetics in Fortnite v17.00 update

To kickstart Season 7, Epic Games dropped a huge batch of new cosmetics through the new Battle Pass. Below is a look at every new skin and skin variant revealed on the first day of Season 7.

Skins

Cosmetics

Emotes

All new emotes (THE RICK DANCE) pic.twitter.com/LzNvnQOM6j — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 8, 2021

Back Bling