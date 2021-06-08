How to fly Fortnite UFOs in Season 7: Tips, locations, controls & more - Dexerto

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is finally here, and one of the biggest new updates is the ability to fly UFOs around the map! Here’s where you can find them and how you can use them.

After weeks of teasing, the highly-anticipated Season 7 of Fortnite has arrived. As many fans expected, the theme of the new update is all about aliens, so there are plenty of new extraterrestrial themed weapons, exciting skins, and map updates to discover.

As well as a giant Mother Ship that appears above the Island, players will also be able to find and drive their own smaller UFOs, which can not only heal your friends, but also deal plenty of damage to enemies. They’re also just a lot of fun!

UFOs are without a doubt one of the most exciting additions in Fortnite Season 7, so we’ve put together a handy guide so you can get your own alien spacecraft and start zooming around the Island during matches.

Where to find UFOs in Fortnite Season 7

If you want to fly a UFO, you’ll first need to find one. To do this, look at the Fortnite map when you start a new match in Battle Royale mode. You’ll notice that a few random location names are glitching and glowing purple.

Head to any one of these locations and you should see three UFOs flying around in the sky; these are your targets. Remember, the further away from the Battle Bus you land, the less competition you’ll have from other players.

How to take over and fly a UFO in Fortnite

In order to take over a UFO in Fortnite Season 7, you’re going to need to get it down from the sky, so head into this battle armed with plenty of long-distance firepower in your loadout.

Here’s how to take over and fly a UFO in Fortnite:

First of all, choose one UFO as your target and ignore the rest. Shoot the UFO down with a medium-distance or long-distance weapon like a Rifle. Once you’ve dealt enough damage, it will slowly descend to the ground. Approach the UFO and press the Command button to enter it. Be aware that the Trespasser who was flying the UFO will try to eliminate you.

Other players can take over the UFO you’ve shot down, so make sure you get to it fast!

Fortnite UFO controls

Now that you’ve got a UFO, you’ll need to know how to control it! As with most vehicles, you’ll have a limited amount of fuel (known as Battery) and your UFO will crash land if it takes too much damage.

Below you’ll find the controls for PS4 and PS5 controllers, but they’ll be similar for other consoles:

UFO Movement Controller Button Ascend R2 Descend L2 Boost O Abduct L1 Laser Beam R1

While ascending, descending, and boosting are pretty self-explanatory, the real fun comes with abducting, which allows you to lift up items, vehicles, or even opponents and send them flying across the Island.

You’ve also got access to a Laser Beam that can take out other UFOs or damage enemies on the ground. Both the Laser Beam and Abduct features have a cool-down period, so make sure your aim is on point.

That’s everything you need to know about UFOs in Fortnite Season 7. It’s likely that Epic will make changes to them as the season progresses – or we may get new space-themed vehicles – so we’ll keep you updated.

In the meantime, visit our dedicated Fortnite page for the latest news, leaks, and guides for Season 7!