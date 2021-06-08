Where to find Mending Machines in Fortnite Season 7 - Dexerto

Weekly quests and challenges are back once again for Fortnite Season 7, and there are some intriguing ones players will have to complete and even Rick Sanchez will have you on the hunt!

The alien invasion of Fortnite Season 7 is finally here, and Epic has released a whole bunch of content for players to dive into. We are now able to do everything from fly UFOs to decimate our opponents with new, alien-themed weapons.

One aspect that is back again, though, are the weekly quests/challenges that Fortnite adds into the game each week, which offer players a chance to quickly level their battle pass.

If you are looking to complete Rick Sanchez’s quest of finding and interacting with Mending Machines, we have got you covered!

What are Mending Machines and where do I find them?

Basically, Mending Machines are the new name for Vending Machines in Fortnite Season 7; as they have been renamed for an unknown reason. If players do not know, these machines will take materials in exchange for items such as weapons and consumables.

Players can find these all over the map, but Rick Sanchez will offer you a particular quest that you will need to complete in order to earns some XP.

The challenge will task you with purchasing Shield Potions from one of these Mending Machines on the map, and for completing this challenge you will gain 30,000 XP.

Below is a quick list of all the locations of the Mending Machines in the game.

West of Holly Hedges

North of Slurpy Swamp at the bridge

Lazy Lake

Catty Corner

Boney Burbs

The Orchard gas station

Bridge just south of Craggy Cliffs

Pleasant Park

Gas station north of Lazy Lake

However, one aspect of the new season that may be difficult for players is the amount of gold you will need to use to purchase one of these Shield Potions. Gold is acquired by completing tasks given to you by NPCs and eliminating players who have gold on them.

It costs 30 gold to purchase Small Shield Potions and 120 gold to purchase one Large Shield Potion. It does not matter which Shield Potion you purchase, but you will have to be careful of all the other players who are aiming to complete this task on day one!