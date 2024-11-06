Fortnite Kicks explained & how to get them

Fortnite is introducing a brand new cosmetic item called Kicks. Here’s everything you need to know about them and how to get them.

It’s not Fortnite without a massive list of skins, whether based on original characters or collaborations with popular TV shows, celebrities, and so on.

These in-game outfits often come with additional items that you can mix and match to create the perfect combo. Want to rock an anime skin with a Marvel back bling? You absolutely can.

Now, aside from pickaxes, wraps, back blings, musical instruments, and emotes, a brand-new cosmetic type called Kicks will be joining the game. Here’s what you should know about them and how to get them in your locker.

What are Kicks?

Kicks are shoes that you can equip for your skin. They can range from collab-based shoes to Epic’s original ones. The Chapter 2 Remix trailer already showed this off, as some characters were seen wearing sneakers.

How to get Kicks in Fortnite

Epic Games has confirmed that you can obtain Kicks in the game in two ways. Like most cosmetics, these will be available in the Battle Pass and Item Shop.

At the time of writing, they aren’t available in the game yet, but they will arrive in the current chapter on November 12, 2024, along with the v32.10 update.

Battle Pass

epic games / dexerto The Air Jordan Kicks as seen in the Battle Pass.

The Chapter 2 Remix Battle Pass includes the new Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG ‘Black Toe Reimagined’ Kicks, featuring a black, white, and red palette. You can find this on the Dynamo TNTina page, along with other rewards. The Battle Pass itself costs 950 V-Bucks. However, you’ll need to grind some XP to get this reward.

Item Shop

Kicks will also come with original designs, such as the Cozy Chomps Shark Slippers. As confirmed by Epic in a blog post, Original Kicks are not included in the Battle Pass. Instead, they will be available to purchase in the Item Shop. The price for this is still unknown at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

Kicks compatibility with skins explained

Since Kicks were first revealed, many players have wondered how they will work with various skins. According to Epic, they will be compatible with “over 500 of the most popular Fortnite Outfits to start.”

However, players can expect “more than 95% Outfits” to be compatible by Spring next year. “While there are a few Outfits that are particularly challenging to style Kicks for, we’re working hard to make sure that as many Outfits as possible can throw on a fresh pair,” they added.

That’s all you need to know about Kicks and how to obtain them. It’s likely that we’ll see more designs in the future. For now, you can anticipate the Nike Air Jordan to be unlocked in the Battle Pass and the Shark Slippers to arrive in the Item Shop.

