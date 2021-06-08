How to open Fortnite Cosmic Chests & where to find them - Dexerto

Fortnite‘s new season has dropped, bringing invasions of UFOs and Aliens to the map. Alongside these extraterrestrial beings and the likes of Superman and Rick & Morty are Cosmic Chests, which bring new mechanics into Fortnite to find and open.

Bunker chests were introduced into the game back in Fornite Season 6, giving players a new lootable chest type to find around the map. With Cosmic Chests, however, it seems as if players will need to work together to open them!

How to open Cosmic Chests

As leaked by HYPEX over on Twitter at the start of the season, the new chest type will need an “entire squad” to help open, only activating when the whole team is nearby.

Infos about the Cosmic Chest! – Take turns smashing weak spots to open the Cosmic Chest

– The Cosmic Chest activates when the entire squad is nearby

– A teammate just found a Cosmic Chest! They need your help to open it! pic.twitter.com/r4qtOSpTSc — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

Opening a Cosmic Chest is relatively easy to do, though it can take a little bit of time:

Find a Cosmic Chest with your team members in tow. Once there, beams of light will attach themselves to one or more members of your party. Any player with the beam of light will need to attack one of the markers on the crystal. Rinse and repeat until the chest breaks open!

Gameplay of Cosmic Chests

It’s easy to see why opening the Cosmic Chests requires teamwork, too. As indicated by HPEX’s gameplay with both Fortnite News and Shiina, it seems as if hacking away at the chest can knock you back as you attempt to crack it open if you don’t follow the above instructions correctly.

Cosmic Chest Gameplay with @ShiinaBR & @Guille_GAG It drops insane loot, I'll tell y'all the loot pool of it later today! pic.twitter.com/wFRI3yLObq — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

These chests aren’t easy to open, either. From the above clip, it seems to take HYPEX and their team close to a minute to finally destroy the crystal surrounding it, though this depends on how quickly your team reacts to the beams of light.

Cosmic Chest contents

The mysterious contents of these chests are, well, mysterious. Opening these chests will reward you with Alien Artifacts, which can be used towards customizing your personal Kymera skin.

The chests also reward players with items such as Legendary guns, and other common items such as shield potions and building resources.

Where to find Cosmic Chests

Similar to our Bunker Chests guide, we’ve put together a list of all the locations we know about thus far for the Cosmic Chests. To find them, you’ll need to be in Squads. While it seems as if the spawns for these may be random, players have begun posting some locations they’ve found these at.

We’ve had issues with tracking these chests down consistently at these locations, but they should give you a great starting point with places to potentially look out for.

Dirty Docks

As indicated by YouTuber SavageStorm Lord, the road leading North out of Dirty Docks has the chance to spawn a Cosmic Chest right in the middle of the road.

Pleasant Park

To the North-East of Pleasant Park, user TKYT found a Cosmic Chest right outside of the iconic site, located on a hill diagonally from the top-right most corner of Pleasant Park.

Retail Row

As soon as the season dropped, HYPEX and their squad found this to the South-East of Retail Row, and this chest is easily accessed (if it spawns there for you!) on the snowy mountain. One of the best ways to get this would be at the beginning of the match when you’ve jumped out of the Battle Bus.

Slurpy Swamp

This one is relatively easy to find, out in Slurpy Swamps’… swamps. Heading south of the main POI, cross the body of water onto the grassy spot of land and you may find one here!

Steamy Stacks

YouTuber Benthehitman32 and their squad found this Cosmic Chest just to the West of Steamy Stacks, you’ll need to look for a cluster of trees, to the south of the beach.

That’s all that we know about Cosmic Chests and their locations in Fortnite so far. Make sure to check back, as we’ll keep this piece updated as any further info comes out.

Fancy checking out our other Chapter 2, Season 7 guides to help you nab those victory royales? Check out these handy, need-to-know pieces: How to defeat Dr Slone and get the Mythic Pulse Rifle | How to craft weapons: Nuts and Bolts explained | All map changes for Season 7 |