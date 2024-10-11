All Fortnitemares 2024 skins coming to Fortnite

All Fortnitemares 2024 skins coming to FortniteDexerto / Epic Games
Here’s a complete list of every new Fortnite skin that is being introduced for the highly-anticipated Fortnitemares 2024 event during Chapter 5 Se
Fortnite’s 31.40 update was suddenly pushed back to October 12, and players have to wait a day longer to celebrate the festivities and play the annual Halloween event.
However, following the release of another Fortnitemares trailer, Epic has revealed even more brand-new skins that will be available for players to get when the patch finally goes live. These include several Disney villains, Edward Scissorhands, and Marvel’s She Venom and Agony.
In total, there are expected to be 20 or more Halloween-themed skins added as part of the update, which not only contain popular characters from major franchises, but also Epic original Outfits.
Every Fortnitemares 2024 skin
Here are all the skins being added to Fortnite as part of this year’s Fortnitemares update during Chapter 5 Season 4:
- Mephisto
- Leatherface (Texas Chainsaw Massacre)
- Billy (Saw)
- Sally (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
- Pumpkin King (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
- Edward Scissorhands
- Agony (Venom)
- She-Venom (Venom)
- Cruella de Vil
- Maleficent
- Captain Hook
- Spooky Marshmello
- Ghoul Trooper Penny
- Lexa Hexbringer
- Andy Fangerson
- Ultima Gourdian
- Phantom Guff
- Dark Ruby
- Spider-Woman
- McLaren Senna
The majority of these were officially confirmed after featuring in either the first teaser or gameplay trailer to promote the Halloween event.
However, Spider-Woman, Dark Ruby, Ultima Gourdian, and McLaren Senna were revealed by trusted leakers. These should be taken with a grain of salt and may instead be introduced in further updates.
Once this year’s event launches and the skins are made available to players, we will update this guide to include how to get each Outfit and their V-Bucks prices in the Item Shop if relevant.
You can also check out what is coming to Fortnite for Fortnitemares 2024 with the full 31.40 update patch notes for Battle Royale, as well as the Halloween-themed additions coming to LEGO Fortnite.