All Fortnitemares 2024 skins coming to Fortnite

Here’s a complete list of every new Fortnite skin that is being introduced for the highly-anticipated Fortnitemares 2024 event during Chapter 5 Se

Fortnite’s 31.40 update was suddenly pushed back to October 12, and players have to wait a day longer to celebrate the festivities and play the annual Halloween event.

However, following the release of another Fortnitemares trailer, Epic has revealed even more brand-new skins that will be available for players to get when the patch finally goes live. These include several Disney villains, Edward Scissorhands, and Marvel’s She Venom and Agony.

Article continues after ad

In total, there are expected to be 20 or more Halloween-themed skins added as part of the update, which not only contain popular characters from major franchises, but also Epic original Outfits.

Every Fortnitemares 2024 skin

Epic Games Disney villain skins including Cruella, Maleficent, and Captain Hook will join with the Fortnitemares patch.

Here are all the skins being added to Fortnite as part of this year’s Fortnitemares update during Chapter 5 Season 4:

Mephisto

Leatherface (Texas Chainsaw Massacre)

Billy (Saw)

Sally (The Nightmare Before Christmas)

Pumpkin King (The Nightmare Before Christmas)

Edward Scissorhands

Agony (Venom)

She-Venom (Venom)

Cruella de Vil

Maleficent

Captain Hook

Spooky Marshmello

Ghoul Trooper Penny

Lexa Hexbringer

Andy Fangerson

Ultima Gourdian

Phantom Guff

Dark Ruby

Spider-Woman

McLaren Senna

The majority of these were officially confirmed after featuring in either the first teaser or gameplay trailer to promote the Halloween event.

Article continues after ad

However, Spider-Woman, Dark Ruby, Ultima Gourdian, and McLaren Senna were revealed by trusted leakers. These should be taken with a grain of salt and may instead be introduced in further updates.

Article continues after ad

Once this year’s event launches and the skins are made available to players, we will update this guide to include how to get each Outfit and their V-Bucks prices in the Item Shop if relevant.

You can also check out what is coming to Fortnite for Fortnitemares 2024 with the full 31.40 update patch notes for Battle Royale, as well as the Halloween-themed additions coming to LEGO Fortnite.