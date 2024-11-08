How to get Wavebreaker Pack in Fortnite

The Wavebreaker Pack that was last seen years ago has returned in Fortnite, and here’s how you can get it.

Fortnite has plenty of skins that span all the way to 2017, and it’s no secret that some of them have yet to return, making them extremely rare. This was the case with the Wavebreaker skin, though not any longer, as the Chapter 2 Season 1 Starter Pack has just returned to the game.

If you’ve missed this skin in the past, now’s your chance to get it while it’s still around. After all, packs in the game will eventually rotate after a while to make new room for others.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about how to get this Starter Pack, including its price, all cosmetics included, and more.

Fortnite: How to get the Wavebreaker Pack in Fortnite

epic games Everything included in the Wavebreaker Pack in Fortnite.

You can get the Wavebreaker Starter Pack for $4.49 in the Item Shop. Simply head to the Item Shop tab and scroll down until you find the pack under the Special Offers & Bundles section to purchase it.

Alternatively, you can head to Epic’s Item Shop web browser to purchase the skin remotely if you’re unable to log in to the game.

Do keep in mind that, unlike most Item Shop skins, this cannot be bought with V-Bucks. You actually have to purchase it with real money.

Everything included in the Wavebreaker Starter Pack

The best thing about Starter Packs is that not only do they come with cosmetics, but you can also get V-Bucks from them. Here’s a list of everything included in the Wavebreaker pack:

Wavebreaker skin + LEGO style

600 V-Bucks

Dry Bag back bling

Swell Striker pickaxe

How long will the Starter Pack be available?

According to the in-game description, the Wavebreaker Starter Pack will be available until December 11, 2024. This means that it’ll still be around by the time Chapter 6 kicks in, assuming everything goes according to schedule.

So, that’s how you can get the Wavebreaker Starter Pack in the game. It’s a welcome addition, considering Epic is moving away from exclusivity.

While you’re here, take a look at all the weekly challenges, upcoming The Finale event, and how to get the Eminem Rap Boy Reloaded skin.