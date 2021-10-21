How to thank the Bus Driver in Fortnite on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC & Mobile

If you’re wondering how to thank the Bus Driver in Fortnite, we’ve got the commands and buttons you need to press for all platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mobile.

Thanking the Bus Driver is a fun little easter egg that was introduced in 2018. It doesn’t change anything in regards to gameplay, but many players still do it to pass the time as they wait for the right moment to leave the Battle Bus.

Every now and then, though, a challenge or quest in Fortnite will require you to thank the Bus Driver to earn XP or a free reward. In these instances, it’s important to know what command to press before you run out of time.

Whether you’ve never thanked the Bus Driver before, or you simply need a refresher because you forgot (don’t worry, it happens to us, too!), we’ve got the details you need below.

How do you thank the Bus Driver in Fortnite?

In order to thank the Bus Driver in Fortnite, you’ll need to press the same button that opens your emote wheel. You have to do this before you leave the Battle Bus at the start of a match.

Here’s how to thank the Bus Driver in Fortnite on every platform:

Console/Platform ‘Thank the Bus Driver’ Command PS4 Press ‘down’ on the d-pad PS5 Press ‘down’ on the d-pad Xbox One Press ‘down’ on the d-pad Xbox One X|S Press ‘down’ on the d-pad Nintendo Switch Press ‘down’ on the d-pad PC Press ‘B’ on the keyboard Mobile or Tablet Press the ’emote’ button on screen

The commands or buttons above are based on Fortnite’s original control settings. If you’ve remapped the emote command to a different button, you’ll need to press that instead.

You’ll know if you’ve been successful because a message will pop up in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen saying ‘[your username] has thanked the bus driver’ in orange text.

What does ‘thanking the Bus Driver’ do in Fortnite?

Thanking the Bus Driver in Fortnite doesn’t give you any perks or change anything in the game. It’s simply a fun little feature for players to discover – and a way to show their virtual appreciation.

Having said that, some seasons feature challenges that involve thanking the Bus Driver. For these, you’ll need to follow the right command in the table above and you’ll earn yourself some XP!

In Season 8, for example, one of the Weekly Punchcards asks you to thank the Bus Driver a total of 10 times to earn a whopping 45,000 XP. You can only do this once per match, though.

