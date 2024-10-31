Fortnite x Nike Jordan collab: Release window, cosmetics, & more

Following Fortnite leaks pointing out that a new type of cosmetics are in the works, new information about a Nike Jordan collab has surfaced. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

One aspect that makes Fortnite stand out is the game’s massive, ever-growing list of collabs and original cosmetics, which feature not only skins but also gliders, emotes, back blings, pickaxes, and even additional customizable styles.

Last week, leaks claimed that shoes, an all-new type of cosmetic, are already in the works, adding to the options to customize one’s in-game locker combo.

As it turns out, Fortnite appears to be collaborating with Nike yet again—this time, with this new type of cosmetic. We’ve compiled all the details so far based on the leaked information below.

Fortnite x Nike Jordan collab release window

According to well-known leaker ShiinaBR, the Fortnite x Nike Jordan collab is set to release early during the Chapter 2 Remix season. Assuming this is accurate, players can expect it to arrive in the game early in November 2024.

Leaks have pointed out that the Remix season will be getting three updates before the Chapter 6 live event starts, so the collab will likely be available during the first few updates before then.

Fortnite x Nike Jordan collab expected cosmetics

The collaboration will also include many different sneakers, according to leakers. These are some possible examples:

Jordan 1s

Jordan 4s

Nike Cortez

This isn’t the first time Nike shoes have appeared in Fortnite. As of now, the game already has multiple Nike bundles, one of which includes an Air Maxx in the form of a glider.

How the shoes cosmetics work

As for how the shoes cosmetics work, leaks have claimed that they can be worn on many skins.

However, as leaker BRLeaks_ES have brought up in an X post, it appears that there’ll be a limitation to this, likely when it comes to outfits that belong to collabs with other IPs.

That’s everything we know about the Fortnite x Nike Jordan collab. Do take all this information with a grain of salt for now. We’ll be sure to keep you in the loop once there’s more information from Epic Games, so keep checking back.

