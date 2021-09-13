How to complete all Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 weekly challenges

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has arrived, and Epic has added a ton of weekly challenges for players to complete to level up their battle pass, and the return of punch cards is bound to keep players busy!

Kevin the Cube has left its mark around the Fortnite map for the arrival of Season 8, and players are eager to see how the next few months will play out in the loveable battle royale.

With new weapons, map changes, and a fresh battle pass, there’s no lack of content for this season and players will be looking for the fastest way possible to level up their battle pass.

While Legendary and Epic quests are seemingly gone, they’ve added back punchcards for this season, and they’re going to be a fantastic way for players to earn XP.

Here’s all the current weekly and character punchcards for Fortnite Season 8.

What are Punchcards in Fortnite Season 8?

Epic has taken a different approach to weekly challenges this season, as they’ve scrapped the Legendary and Epic quest format that they’ve used for numerous seasons, and instead have implemented the return of Punchcards.

These punchcards are going to function the same as quests in some sense. Players will have new weekly ones over the course of the season, that they’ll be able to complete for battle pass stars and XP, but they’ve also added new character ones for all the battle pass skins.

These have unlockable quests, meaning you’ll need to complete some prior to unlocking the rest, but will be greatly rewarded with XP.

Below you’ll find all the details surrounding all the current punchcards within Fortnite as well as links to relevant guides that will tell you how to complete them easily.

Fortnite Week 1 Punchcard

Complete a Daily Punchcard (1)

Place Top 10 with Friends (5)

Spend Bars (500)

Fortnite Character Punchcards

New this season is Character Punchcards, which is basically separate missions for all of the NPCs around the Fortnite map.

You’ll need to find and talk to these characters around the island in order to begin these quests, and each one has five challenges for players to complete.

Like the Weekly Punchcards, we’re going to dive into all the active missions that we know as of now, and when more get unveiled, Dexerto will be sure to update this page accordingly.

Baby Yaga

Talk to Baby Yaga to begin the New Brew questline

Madcap

Talk to Madcap to begin the Mushroom Master questline

Toona Fish

Talk to Toona Fish to begin the Hue-ge Discovery questline

Penny

Talk to Penny to begin the Passion questline

Torin

Talk to Torin to begin the Monster Research questline

Kitbash

Talk to Kitbash to begin the Making Friends questline

Charlotte

Talk to Charlotte to begin the IO Heist questline

Kor

Talk to Kor to begin the Sniper Elite questline

Dusk

Talk to Dusk to begin the Vampire Combat questline

Pitstop

Talk to Pitstop to begin the Stunt Training questline

Fabio Sparklemane

Talk to Fabio Sparklemane to begin the Party Locale questline

J.B. Chimpanski

Talk to J.B. Chimpanski to begin the War Effort questline

The Brat

Talk to The Brat to begin the Hot Dog questline

Dark Jonesy

Talk to Dark Jonesy to begin the Spooky Story questline

Scuba Jonesy

Talk to Scuba Jonesy to begin the Surf Turf questline

These are all of the Fortnite weekly/character punchcards that have been released by Epic Games or shared by leakers. This page will be updated each week, so make sure you check back for future challenges and guides.

For the latest updates and news, visit our dedicated Fortnite page.