What's included in Fortnite Crew membership? Battle Pass, skins, prices - Dexerto

Fortnite Crew membership allows players to get the Battle Pass, V-Bucks, exclusive skins and other monthly benefits for a set price. The list of rewards will update each month, but it’s made a promising start to kick off Season 5.
Epic Games have confirmed that the new system will come into action alongside the game’s first major update of Season 5. Instead of having to purchase individual skins from the Fortnite Item Shop like usual, the developers are offering guaranteed rewards to Crew members that cannot be obtained any other way.
Monthly subscriptions have been all the rage since Netflix rose to prominence, but now many major players in the gaming world have followed suit. Xbox has its Ultimate Game Pass, for example, and now Fortnite’s creators have come up with their own.
Let’s run through what’s included.
Fortnite Crew membership price and start date
One of the most important factors in a player making up their mind about buying Fortnite Crew will be the price. The full price list can be seen below, for various currencies:
- $11.99
- £9.99
This looks to be pretty reasonable, if you consider the Battle Pass is usually $9.50 anyway. Aside from that, it’s also worth noting that the Fortnite Crew membership won’t be available until December 2, which is when Season 5 launches.
What’s included? (December 2020)
According to an official blog post from Epic Games, the Fortnite Crew membership will include the following:
- Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass
- An exclusive monthly Crew Pack
- 1,000 V-Bucks each month
These rewards will vary from month to month in terms of what’s included in the skin pack, though based on how obsessive the community has become over skins and cosmetics, it will likely be a popular event to open it each time.
They said in an official statement: “Monthly Crew Packs always contain a new Outfit along with at least one accessory. All items are exclusive to Fortnite Crew members.”
Fortnite Crew trailer
For those who haven’t yet seen it, a Fortnite Crew trailer was released on November 24.
👑👑👑
Introducing the Fortnite Crew – the ultimate subscription offer for can’t-miss Fortnite Content. What's included?
-The Battle Pass for Season 5. Yours to keep
-An exclusive monthly Crew Pack
-1,000 V-Bucks each month
Available Dec 2. More info: https://t.co/xJpSlauF3k pic.twitter.com/XWRwyYAOj8
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 24, 2020
How to sign up for Fortnite Crew
- Launch Fortnite on your console or PC.
- Enter the Battle Pass menu screen.
- Click the Fortnite Crew signup icon.
- Enter your details and complete the sign-up!
How to get Fortnite Crew rewards
Epic Games have confirmed all you have to do, once you’re all signed up, is log into your Primary Platform each monthly subscription period to access your subscription content. This will vary from month to month in terms of what’s included, though generally the V-Bucks and Battle Pass will be guaranteed.
Is it cross platform?
In a series of frequently answered questions, Epic Games have confirmed a player’s Crew account will only work for their primary platform. For example, if you sign up for the Crew on Xbox One or Series X|S, it won’t carry over to PlayStation 4/5.
On the subject, they have said: “Your Subscription is associated with the platform on which you purchased it (your “Primary Platform”) until it is canceled and is not transferable. Be sure to choose the platform (e.g., Xbox, PlayStation, Switch) you purchase your Subscription on carefully. You’ll be able to access the items you receive from the Subscription across different platforms, but the V-Bucks you receive may not be redeemable on other platforms.”
We will update this every month and add new details about Fortnite Crew rewards, as and when that information is made available.