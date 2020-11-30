What's included in Fortnite Crew membership? Battle Pass, skins, prices - Dexerto

Excitement for Fortnite’s Season 4 Nexus War finale event, which will introduce Marvel villain Galactus, is at fever pitch. From start times to how to watch live, here’s everything you need to know.

Love them or hate them, Fortnite’s crossovers with Marvel have become big business for Epic Games. Season 4 has introduced a number of skins and weapons for our favorite superheroes and villains, and it’s set to go out with a bang with the arrival of Galactus.

We don’t know too much about what will happen when the Devourer of Worlds hits the Island, but as his moniker suggests, it’s going to spell trouble; the event has been described as “an interactive Marvel movie” by Epic, and is expected to be one of the biggest events the game has ever seen.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the Nexus War finale including start times, how to watch, leaks about another potential Black Hole scenario, and what to expect when Season 5 finally arrives.

Fortnite Galactus event start date and time

Such is the hype surrounding the appearance of Galactus that he’s taken an incredibly long time to appear. However, his arrival is finally set in stone.

The Nexus War finale event is a one-time spectacle set to kick off on Tuesday, December 1 at 4 PM ET | 1 PM PT | 9 PM GMT.

How to watch Fortnite’s Galactus event

If you want to take part in Fortnite’s Nexus War finale event, Epic recommends you log in to the game at least 60 minutes prior to the start time and date listed above, with the event playlist expected to go live 30 minutes before the event.

Epic have also advised players to download the latest update (14.60) and Houseparty (which is integrated with Fortnite to allow for live video chat) for the best experience.

However, if you don’t want to play, and instead just want to watch the event live, you can tune in to Nickmercs’ live stream on Twitch below.

Galactus Fortnite event leaks

The event itself could see the superheroes taking on Galactus in the form of a raid. Or you could possibly have Galactus taking on the whole lobby, or a Thanos-inspired mode akin to Chapter 1.

Galactus is officially listed as being 28ft tall and that in itself could offer some interesting gameplay options. Given that this will close out a season-long Nexus War, there’s a good chance you’ll have a ton of manual input here. So expect to help the heroes in their fight.

🪐The Devourer Of Worlds🪐 ⭐️Here is what Galactus will look like on the Battle Pass tab during the final day of counting down to the live event. 🖼️The second image shows the Galactus shadow that can be seen behind the battle pass screen. pic.twitter.com/30jvWNXMyg — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 25, 2020

It’s also been heavily rumored that there will be another Black Hole type situation once the Galactus event comes to a close. Back when Chapter 1 ended, the battle royale was stuck behind a black hole loading screen, with nothing for players to do until Chapter 2 began.

The potential return of a blackout was pointed out on November 18 by data miner FNLeaksAndInfo, who tweeted: “Prepare for some more possible downtime after the event similar to the Black Hole event!”

First look at Galactus

With the use of one of the game’s sniper rifles, it’s been possible for players to look through the scope, at the object in the sky, and spy him. He’s obviously been getting closer and closer over the season, but thanks to new leaks, we’ve got a better look at the figure than ever before.

Galactus in-game ! pic.twitter.com/1mKFZ17CKM — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) October 13, 2020

It turns out there’s actually a standard-sized Galactus skin in the game’s files. Perhaps we’ll be able to run around as the Devourer of Worlds after the event. Only time will tell.

This is how Galactus is going to look like as a skin! Thanks to @ximton for the screenshot. It's not confirmed yet whether this skin is gonna be obtainable in the future, but keep in mind that a set for the Galactus skin was added to the files ~3 patches ago! pic.twitter.com/i3ZQAl6gLX — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 25, 2020

Here are some datamined images of Galactus’ model, too.

Distant Object got updated looks like we will see Galactus in the sky now CLEARLY! pic.twitter.com/DgPjg1OJch — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) October 13, 2020

The main rumor concerning Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that Galactus will indeed be the archetypal villain of the main films. The Devourer of Worlds quite literally does what he says on the tin, and his power is unmatched.

The Fortnite tie-in will be a great way to introduce casual fans to the presence of one of the universe’s most powerful, cosmic entities.

We’ve also got a look at where Galactus is. It seems he’s positioned right about the ruins POI in-game from this screenshot from Fortnite leaker, Fevers.

As you can see on the map, galactus is right above the ruins poi. pic.twitter.com/kiWFFAxubj — Fevers – Leaks & News (@_fevers_) November 3, 2020

Lazing Device

On November 4, Fortnite data miner Mang0e tweeted about a mysterious new weapon in the works. Hardly anything is known about what this ‘Lazing Device’ is. However, Mang0e believes it could perhaps be a prototype for the upcoming Cosmos rifle.

Its base stats are that of the Bolt Sniper Rifle, which is the same as the Cosmos ones, too. Mang0e goes on to say in their Twitter thread that this is all speculation, however, but rebuffs his claims by saying that they were right about the Slurp Bazooka in the past.

New Weapon in the works: "Lazing Device" It's WID is all over the place, but I suspect this *could* be a prototype of the upcoming Cosmos (event and/or Galactus) rifle. It uses Base Bolt Sniper stats, same as the Cosmos ones. The name "Lazing" could also be connected to this. pic.twitter.com/GgVuOcYot8 — Mang0e – Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) November 4, 2020

For more, detailed information regarding the Lazing Device, check out our dedicated article.

What can we expect from Fortnite Season 5?

As we mentioned earlier, once the impending Galactus event is over, it’s rumored that there will be another Black Hole style blackout, where the game may be offline for a day or two before Season 5 is playable.

It’s expected that Season 5 will bring with it a new map, after Galactus destroys the current one. A leak has also appeared to confirm a crossover with The Mandalorian, which will bring with it new skins and, of course, the lovablele Baby Yoda.