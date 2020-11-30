 What's included in Fortnite Crew membership? Battle Pass, skins, prices - Dexerto
What’s included in Fortnite Crew membership? Battle Pass, skins, prices

Published: 30/Nov/2020 12:37

by David Purcell
Fortnite Crew membership with exclusive skins
Epic Games

Fortnite Crew membership allows players to get the Battle Pass, V-Bucks, exclusive skins and other monthly benefits for a set price. The list of rewards will update each month, but it’s made a promising start to kick off Season 5. 

Epic Games have confirmed that the new system will come into action alongside the game’s first major update of Season 5. Instead of having to purchase individual skins from the Fortnite Item Shop like usual, the developers are offering guaranteed rewards to Crew members that cannot be obtained any other way.

Monthly subscriptions have been all the rage since Netflix rose to prominence, but now many major players in the gaming world have followed suit. Xbox has its Ultimate Game Pass, for example, and now Fortnite’s creators have come up with their own.

Let’s run through what’s included.

Fortnite Crew membership price and start date

One of the most important factors in a player making up their mind about buying Fortnite Crew will be the price. The full price list can be seen below, for various currencies:

  • $11.99
  • £9.99

This looks to be pretty reasonable, if you consider the Battle Pass is usually $9.50 anyway. Aside from that, it’s also worth noting that the Fortnite Crew membership won’t be available until December 2, which is when Season 5 launches.

What’s included? (December 2020)

Fortnite Crew outfit pack for December
Epic Games
The Fortnite Crew outfit pack for December will include skins and cosmetics unobtainable in any other way.

According to an official blog post from Epic Games, the Fortnite Crew membership will include the following:

  • Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass
  • An exclusive monthly Crew Pack
  • 1,000 V-Bucks each month

These rewards will vary from month to month in terms of what’s included in the skin pack, though based on how obsessive the community has become over skins and cosmetics, it will likely be a popular event to open it each time.

They said in an official statement: “Monthly Crew Packs always contain a new Outfit along with at least one accessory. All items are exclusive to Fortnite Crew members.”

Fortnite Crew trailer

For those who haven’t yet seen it, a Fortnite Crew trailer was released on November 24.

How to sign up for Fortnite Crew

  1. Launch Fortnite on your console or PC.
  2. Enter the Battle Pass menu screen.
  3. Click the Fortnite Crew signup icon.
  4. Enter your details and complete the sign-up!

How to get Fortnite Crew rewards

Fortnite Crew
Epic Games
The Fortnite Crew rewards will differ slightly month on month, in terms of what’s included in the Outfit Pack.

Epic Games have confirmed all you have to do, once you’re all signed up, is log into your Primary Platform each monthly subscription period to access your subscription content. This will vary from month to month in terms of what’s included, though generally the V-Bucks and Battle Pass will be guaranteed.

Is it cross platform?

In a series of frequently answered questions, Epic Games have confirmed a player’s Crew account will only work for their primary platform. For example, if you sign up for the Crew on Xbox One or Series X|S, it won’t carry over to PlayStation 4/5.

On the subject, they have said: “Your Subscription is associated with the platform on which you purchased it (your “Primary Platform”) until it is canceled and is not transferable. Be sure to choose the platform (e.g., Xbox, PlayStation, Switch) you purchase your Subscription on carefully. You’ll be able to access the items you receive from the Subscription across different platforms, but the V-Bucks you receive may not be redeemable on other platforms.”

We will update this every month and add new details about Fortnite Crew rewards, as and when that information is made available.

How to watch Fortnite Galactus live event: Countdown, start time, leaks

Published: 30/Nov/2020 11:40 Updated: 30/Nov/2020 11:47

by Brad Norton
Galactus flying towards the screen in Fortnite
Epic Games

Excitement for Fortnite’s Season 4 Nexus War finale event, which will introduce Marvel villain Galactus, is at fever pitch. From start times to how to watch live, here’s everything you need to know.

Love them or hate them, Fortnite’s crossovers with Marvel have become big business for Epic Games. Season 4 has introduced a number of skins and weapons for our favorite superheroes and villains, and it’s set to go out with a bang with the arrival of Galactus.

We don’t know too much about what will happen when the Devourer of Worlds hits the Island, but as his moniker suggests, it’s going to spell trouble; the event has been described as “an interactive Marvel movie” by Epic, and is expected to be one of the biggest events the game has ever seen.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the Nexus War finale including start times, how to watch, leaks about another potential Black Hole scenario, and what to expect when Season 5 finally arrives.

Fortnite Galactus event start date and time

Such is the hype surrounding the appearance of Galactus that he’s taken an incredibly long time to appear. However, his arrival is finally set in stone.

The Nexus War finale event is a one-time spectacle set to kick off on Tuesday, December 1 at 4 PM ET | 1 PM PT | 9 PM GMT.

Fortnite Galactus event
Epic Games
Fighting Galactus to end the Nexus War will be a one-time event. No replays for this historic battle.

How to watch Fortnite’s Galactus event

If you want to take part in Fortnite’s Nexus War finale event, Epic recommends you log in to the game at least 60 minutes prior to the start time and date listed above, with the event playlist expected to go live 30 minutes before the event.

Epic have also advised players to download the latest update (14.60) and Houseparty (which is integrated with Fortnite to allow for live video chat) for the best experience.

However, if you don’t want to play, and instead just want to watch the event live, you can tune in to Nickmercs’ live stream on Twitch below.

Galactus Fortnite event leaks

The event itself could see the superheroes taking on Galactus in the form of a raid. Or you could possibly have Galactus taking on the whole lobby, or a Thanos-inspired mode akin to Chapter 1.

Galactus is officially listed as being 28ft tall and that in itself could offer some interesting gameplay options. Given that this will close out a season-long Nexus War, there’s a good chance you’ll have a ton of manual input here. So expect to help the heroes in their fight.

It’s also been heavily rumored that there will be another Black Hole type situation once the Galactus event comes to a close. Back when Chapter 1 ended, the battle royale was stuck behind a black hole loading screen, with nothing for players to do until Chapter 2 began.

The potential return of a blackout was pointed out on November 18 by data miner FNLeaksAndInfo, who tweeted: “Prepare for some more possible downtime after the event similar to the Black Hole event!”

First look at Galactus

With the use of one of the game’s sniper rifles, it’s been possible for players to look through the scope, at the object in the sky, and spy him. He’s obviously been getting closer and closer over the season, but thanks to new leaks, we’ve got a better look at the figure than ever before.

It turns out there’s actually a standard-sized Galactus skin in the game’s files. Perhaps we’ll be able to run around as the Devourer of Worlds after the event. Only time will tell.

Here are some datamined images of Galactus’ model, too.

The main rumor concerning Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that Galactus will indeed be the archetypal villain of the main films. The Devourer of Worlds quite literally does what he says on the tin, and his power is unmatched.

The Fortnite tie-in will be a great way to introduce casual fans to the presence of one of the universe’s most powerful, cosmic entities.

We’ve also got a look at where Galactus is. It seems he’s positioned right about the ruins POI in-game from this screenshot from Fortnite leaker, Fevers.

 

Lazing Device

On November 4, Fortnite data miner Mang0e tweeted about a mysterious new weapon in the works. Hardly anything is known about what this ‘Lazing Device’ is. However, Mang0e believes it could perhaps be a prototype for the upcoming Cosmos rifle.

Its base stats are that of the Bolt Sniper Rifle, which is the same as the Cosmos ones, too. Mang0e goes on to say in their Twitter thread that this is all speculation, however, but rebuffs his claims by saying that they were right about the Slurp Bazooka in the past.

For more, detailed information regarding the Lazing Device, check out our dedicated article.

What can we expect from Fortnite Season 5?

As we mentioned earlier, once the impending Galactus event is over, it’s rumored that there will be another Black Hole style blackout, where the game may be offline for a day or two before Season 5 is playable.

It’s expected that Season 5 will bring with it a new map, after Galactus destroys the current one. A leak has also appeared to confirm a crossover with The Mandalorian, which will bring with it new skins and, of course, the lovablele Baby Yoda.