When is Naruto skin coming to Fortnite? Release date & leaks

One of the biggest crossover rumors in Fortnite right now is that anime icon Naruto will be getting his own skin, and a number of leaks have hinted that it will be happening very soon!

During court proceedings between Epic Games and Apple, loads of potential high-profile collaborations with Fortnite were revealed. While some of them were scrapped, others have since come to fruition, like Lebron James and Ariana Grande.

Arguably one of the most exciting potential crossovers on the list was the legendary manga and anime series Naruto, suggesting that the beloved title character could be arriving on the Fortnite Island at some point in the future.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find everything we know about the rumored Naruto collaboration in Fortnite, including a potential release date and all the leaks that have surfaced so far.

Is a Naruto skin coming to Fortnite?

While nothing has been confirmed by Epic Games, it certainly seems like Naruto will be coming to Fortnite soon. After details of the potential crossover emerged during court proceedings, Epic later sent out a survey hinting at Naruto’s arrival.

Read More: How to unlock Superman in Fortnite

As well as more unusual franchises like Resident Evil and Family Guy, the survey asked if players would be interested in a Rick & Morty collaboration, which of course happened in Season 7. Naruto was also on that list, so it’s likely he could be next.

Advertisement

Of course, with so many iconic characters in the Naruto universe, it might not just be the main character who arrives in Fortnite. Some other obvious skin choices include Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.

Naruto Fortnite skin release date

If everyone’s favorite anime ninja Naruto does appear in Fortnite, players can probably expect the skin to be released in Fortnite on September 18, 2021, as that’s when the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass is out.

However, some leakers have also urged caution that the Naruto crossover might not be ready in time for the Season 8 Battle Pass launch, in which case it may appear as DLC in the Item Store at a later date.

Advertisement

Naruto in Fortnite leaks

As pointed out by prominent Fortnite leaker Shiina on Twitter, a source who previously predicted both the Ariana Grande concert and the recent Suicide Squad skins has claimed that Epic have been able to get the rights to Naruto.

Even more interesting, Epic apparently want Naruto to be included in the Season 8 Batte Pass. While this would be huge news on its own, it could also offer a hint at the theme of the next season (ninjas?), as the Battle Pass is often linked in some way.

According to a new public post by the moderators of r/FortniteLeaks, the source who provided them with information about Naruto has now 100% confirmed that Epic was able to obtain the rights for Naruto. Epic Games is apparently now trying to include him in the next Battle Pass. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 31, 2021

It’s also been reported by leakers that Epic have signed a deal with Shueisha, the Japanese publishing giant that produces Shonen Jump and part-owns western manga distributor Viz Media.

Advertisement

As well as offering more credence to the rumored Naruto skin, if this deal turns out to be true, it could also open the door for crossovers with other manga/anime series like Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, and more.

While we wait for more information on the Naruto collaboration, check out all the leaked upcoming skins in Fortnite right here.