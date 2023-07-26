How to get Mammoth Pistol in Fortnite & is it good?

Fortnite patch 25.20 introduced a new weapon to the game, the Mammoth Pistol, which packs quite a punch with a single shot. However, we’ve got you covered if you’re unsure of its effectiveness against enemies or how to get it.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3’s v25.20 content patch has finally been released after a long wait. The Summer Escape event has concluded, and players are now prepared to win more matches and level up quicker in order to complete their Battle Pass before the end of the season in one month.

However, in order to win battles against enemies, it is essential to carry powerful weapons in your inventory, and Epic Games has added precisely what you may need. After the removal of Heavy Sniper Rifles, the brand-new Mammoth Pistol reintroduces one-shot action to the game.

Similar to other weapons, the Mammoth Pistol leaves players wondering how to obtain it and how effective it is against enemies, so here’s a detailed guide.

Epic Games The latest weapon can be found as floor loot or in chests.

How to get the Mammoth Pistol in Fortnite

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players can easily find the Mammoth Pistol from the ground, Chests, Holo-Chests, or a flying drone. You might be able to acquire the weapon from vending machines on the Island, so it’s worth your time to look around for any that sells pistols.

The new Mammoth Pistol is effectively an updated version of Hand Cannon from Chapter 1 and is a large-caliber, single-shot pistol that uses heavy ammo which delivers a crushing blow if you land a shot at enemies.

Epic Games The Mammoth Pistol inflicts heavy body damage on enemies.

Is the MK-Alpha good in Fortnite?

The Mammoth Pistol is an ideal mid to long-range weapon for players who value accuracy with their weapons and enjoy inflicting significant damage with a single shot. Despite having a similar appearance to the Hand Cannon and a smaller crosshair, the Mammoth Pistol is a more reliable weapon.

As seen in the image above, the pistol inflicts 90 headshot damage with a single shot, almost draining your opponent’s shield or health bars. Unlike the Hand Cannon, which had a magazine capacity of seven rounds, the Mammoth Pistol can only fire one round per magazine and must be reloaded like a sniper with heavy ammo.

However, players can maximize the efficacy of the weapon by activating the Desperate Reload and Pistol Recycle Augments. Currently, it is available in all rarities and game modes.

You can check out our list of all the available weapons in Chapter 4 Season 3 to see what else you can add to your loadout right now.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the MK-Alpha Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3!

