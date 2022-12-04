Fortnite Reality Augments explained: All Perks & what they do

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Reality Augments are a brand new addition in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, giving players random perks that can help them turn the tide of a difficult battle royale match.

There are loads of ways to increase your chances of winning in Fortnite, whether that’s stocking up on the best weapons, landing at the best locations, or simply hiding until the final moments of a match.

But now there’s a brand new way of increasing your chances of victory: Reality Augments. These new perks were introduced in Chapter 4 Season 1 and give you boosts to help you eliminate your opponents.

If you’re unsure what Reality Augments are in the game or you just want a list of every perk you can get in Fortnite, we’ve got you covered below.

What are Reality Augments in Fortnite?

Reality Augments are basically Fortnite’s own version of perks. They give you little gameplay boosts that can help you perform better in a match, but they’re not usually game-changing advantages.

At regular intervals in every battle royale match, you’ll be offered a choice of Reality Augments. These perks stack up as you collect them, so the longer you remain in a match, the more perks you’ll have.

There are currently 22 Reality Augments that you can be offered during each match, so it’s a good idea to know what each one does to help you make the right choices.

All Reality Augment perks in Fortnite & what they do

Here are all of the Reality Augments you can get in Fortnite right now:

Reality Augment Perk Aerialist Gain the ability to deploy your glider. Bloodhound Enemies hit by your Marksman Rifle or Bow shots. Bow Specialist Bows draw and reload faster, and you regenerate arrows over time. Bush Warrior You regenerate health and partial shields while inside large foliage. Chug Gunner Receive a Chug Cannon. Demolitions Munitions Objects you destroy have a chance to drop explosives. Excludes player-built structures. First Assault The first bullet in the magazine of your Assault Rifle deals bonus damage. Forecast You can always see the next storm circle. Jelly Angler Receive a Fishing Rod. You can use it to fish anywhere, but you can only fish up Jellyfish. Light Fingers Weapons using light ammo reload faster. Mechanical Archer Receive an Explosive Bow and Shockwave Bow. More Parkour Your energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling. Party Time Gain Balloons over time. Pistol Amp Pistols have greatly increased magazine size. Rifle Recycle Weapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo. Rushing Reload Sprinting will slowly reload your equipped Shotgun. Soaring Sprints Jump much higher and with lower gravity while Sprinting. Splash Medic You have a chance to find Chug Splash in every container you open. Storm Mark When the storm changes, ping the area to highlight nearby enemies for a short duration. Supercharged Vehicles you’re inside do not consume fuel and have increased health. Tactical Armory Grants a rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun. Tricked Out Entering a Car or Truck applies Chonkers and a Cow Catcher to it.

Remember that Reality Augments are given out at random during matches, so you can’t guarantee that you’ll always get the ones you want.

You will always be given a choice between two Reality Augments, though, so you could end up with some pretty powerful perk combinations!

That’s everything you need to know about Reality Augments and perks! Visit our Fortnite page for the latest news and guides.