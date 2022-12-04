GamingFortnite

Fortnite Reality Augments explained: All Perks & what they do

Fortnite Chapter 4
Reality Augments and perks in FortniteEpic Games

Reality Augments are a brand new addition in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, giving players random perks that can help them turn the tide of a difficult battle royale match.

There are loads of ways to increase your chances of winning in Fortnite, whether that’s stocking up on the best weapons, landing at the best locations, or simply hiding until the final moments of a match.

But now there’s a brand new way of increasing your chances of victory: Reality Augments. These new perks were introduced in Chapter 4 Season 1 and give you boosts to help you eliminate your opponents.

If you’re unsure what Reality Augments are in the game or you just want a list of every perk you can get in Fortnite, we’ve got you covered below.

Reality Augment perks in FortniteEpic Games

What are Reality Augments in Fortnite?

Reality Augments are basically Fortnite’s own version of perks. They give you little gameplay boosts that can help you perform better in a match, but they’re not usually game-changing advantages.

At regular intervals in every battle royale match, you’ll be offered a choice of Reality Augments. These perks stack up as you collect them, so the longer you remain in a match, the more perks you’ll have.

There are currently 22 Reality Augments that you can be offered during each match, so it’s a good idea to know what each one does to help you make the right choices.

Reality Augments in FortniteEpic Games

All Reality Augment perks in Fortnite & what they do

Here are all of the Reality Augments you can get in Fortnite right now:

Reality AugmentPerk
AerialistGain the ability to deploy your glider.
BloodhoundEnemies hit by your Marksman Rifle or Bow shots.
Bow SpecialistBows draw and reload faster, and you regenerate arrows over time.
Bush WarriorYou regenerate health and partial shields while inside large foliage.
Chug GunnerReceive a Chug Cannon.
Demolitions MunitionsObjects you destroy have a chance to drop explosives. Excludes player-built structures.
First AssaultThe first bullet in the magazine of your Assault Rifle deals bonus damage.
Forecast You can always see the next storm circle.
Jelly AnglerReceive a Fishing Rod. You can use it to fish anywhere, but you can only fish up Jellyfish.
Light FingersWeapons using light ammo reload faster.
Mechanical ArcherReceive an Explosive Bow and Shockwave Bow.
More ParkourYour energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling.
Party TimeGain Balloons over time.
Pistol AmpPistols have greatly increased magazine size.
Rifle RecycleWeapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo.
Rushing ReloadSprinting will slowly reload your equipped Shotgun.
Soaring SprintsJump much higher and with lower gravity while Sprinting.
Splash MedicYou have a chance to find Chug Splash in every container you open.
Storm MarkWhen the storm changes, ping the area to highlight nearby enemies for a short duration.
SuperchargedVehicles you’re inside do not consume fuel and have increased health.
Tactical ArmoryGrants a rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun.
Tricked OutEntering a Car or Truck applies Chonkers and a Cow Catcher to it.

Remember that Reality Augments are given out at random during matches, so you can’t guarantee that you’ll always get the ones you want.

You will always be given a choice between two Reality Augments, though, so you could end up with some pretty powerful perk combinations!

That’s everything you need to know about Reality Augments and perks! Visit our Fortnite page for the latest news and guides.

