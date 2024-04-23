The Tactical Assault Rifle has returned to Fortnite, so here’s how you can get the classic AR weapon in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Fortnite’s 29.30 update has unleashed the Tactical Assault Rifle on the island to wreak havoc in Chapter 5 Season 2.

It was first introduced in Season 9 and has reappeared multiple times. The fully automatic AR has been given some further tweaks by Epic but still boasts high accuracy with its tight bullet spread and low recoil, making it particularly strong at medium-long range.

Here’s how to get your hands on the Tactical Assault Rifle in Fortnite for Chapter 5 Season 2.

Article continues after ad

How to get Tactical Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

To get the Tactical Assault Rifle in Fortnite, you will find it as floor loot, as well as in loot chests, supply drones, weapon cases, supply drops, and you can even purchase the weapon from the Apollo NPC for 300 gold bars in your matches.

Epic Games You can find the Tactical Assault Rifle across the map with different rarities and Weapon Mods.

The AR is available across the Battle Royale map in 5 different rarities, these include Uncommon, Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. The stats vary slightly across each rarity for the Tactical Assault Rifle as shown below:

Article continues after ad

Rarity Damage Headshot damage Reload speed Fire Rate Magazine Uncommon 19 28 2.4 7 30 Common 20 30 2.3 7 30 Rare 21 32 2.2 7 30 Epic 22 33 2.1 7 30 Legendary 23 34 2 7 30

Once you have your hands on the AR, you can also take the gun to a nearby bunker to mod it using Weapon Mods.

Article continues after ad

Check out more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 content:

Every new, vaulted and unvaulted weapon | Where to find all Mythic Weapons | All Weekly Challenges & Quests | Map Changes and new locations | All NPC Characters