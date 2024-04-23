GamingFortnite

The Tactical Assault Rifle has returned to Fortnite, so here’s how you can get the classic AR weapon in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Fortnite’s 29.30 update has unleashed the Tactical Assault Rifle on the island to wreak havoc in Chapter 5 Season 2.

It was first introduced in Season 9 and has reappeared multiple times. The fully automatic AR has been given some further tweaks by Epic but still boasts high accuracy with its tight bullet spread and low recoil, making it particularly strong at medium-long range.

Here’s how to get your hands on the Tactical Assault Rifle in Fortnite for Chapter 5 Season 2.

How to get Tactical Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

To get the Tactical Assault Rifle in Fortnite, you will find it as floor loot, as well as in loot chests, supply drones, weapon cases, supply drops, and you can even purchase the weapon from the Apollo NPC for 300 gold bars in your matches.

The AR is available across the Battle Royale map in 5 different rarities, these include Uncommon, Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. The stats vary slightly across each rarity for the Tactical Assault Rifle as shown below:

RarityDamageHeadshot damageReload speedFire RateMagazine
Uncommon19282.4730
Common20302.3730
Rare21322.2730
Epic22332.1730
Legendary23342730

Once you have your hands on the AR, you can also take the gun to a nearby bunker to mod it using Weapon Mods.

