Fortnite update 25.20 patch notes: Futurama crossover, new Augments & weapons

The long-awaited Fortnite patch brings Futurama to the Chapter 4 Season 3 island, as well as new augments, item unvaults, and the addition of new weapons. Here are the patch notes for Fortnite update v25.20.

After the conclusion of the Summer Escape event, Epic Games is back to work and has released the long-awaited Fortnite v25.20 update. In the past month, players have been enjoying the summer vibes on the island and completing quests to access various cosmetic rewards.

New content awaits players in the Chapter 4 Season 3 island now that the event has concluded. The update introduces a brand-new crossover with the inclusion of new Augments, weapons, and modifications to the gameplay.

Read on to find the patch notes for Fortnite update v25.20.

Epic Games

Fortnite update v25.20 was released on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 3 AM PT / 5 AM ET / 11 AM BST.

Downtime for this update has ended and the servers are now live, so you can jump back in whenever you want!

Fortnite update 25.20 patch notes

Futurama crossover

With the most recent patch, the first significant surprise for players is a crossover with the popular animated series Futurama. The collaboration has brought in-game outfits for the characters Philip, Bender, and Leela, along with a number of other cosmetic items available for purchase in the Item Shop.

While players had anticipated a special in-game event with free rewards in conjunction with the crossover, it is merely a cosmetic tie-in with the animated series. Nevertheless, players now have access to a new futuristic mythic weapon on the Battle Royale island, which is named after a Futurama character.

New and unvaulted weapons

Two new weapons, the Mammoth Pistol and Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun, have been added to the Chapter 4 Season 3 island with the latest update. The new Mammoth Pistol fires a single shot that inflicts significant damage on enemies and uses heavy ammo.

On the island, players can obtain the weapon in a variety of rarities from loot chests and as floor loot. Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun, on the other hand, is modeled after the Kymera Ray Gun from Chapter 2 Season 7.

It is only available in mythic rarity and can be purchased from Bender or obtained as floor loot. The weapon can fire an infinite amount of plasma rays but goes into cooldown after overheating. According to Epic, the Raygun will be removed from Fortnite when patch 25.30 is released.

Additionally, the Lever Action Shotgun has now been unvaulted and is available on the island across all rarities from the ground, regular and Rare Chests, Holo-Chests, a flying drone, or claiming a POI.

New Augments

Two new Augments have been added to the Reality Augments roll with this Fortnite patch. Activating these can give you perks like increased damage using scoped weapons and saving your pistol’s ammo.

Here are the new Augments you can now find in Fortnite

Pistol Recycle – Your Pistol shots will have a chance to cost 0 ammo.

Scoped Salvo – Your scoped weapons will have increased damage (but a decreased fire rate).

Additionally, the Desperate Reload Augment has also been unvaulted which allows you to reload your pistols faster with an empty clip.

You can see more information about how these perks work in our Reality Augments guide.

August Crew Pack

According to data miners, the August Crew Pack has been decrypted, revealing that subscribers will receive a new Lexa cosmetic. The loading screen reveal depicts two characters named Prince Orin and Princess Lexa, one of whom will be included in the Crew Pack, while the other will be exclusive to the Fortnite Item Shop.

New skins and cosmetics

With the most recent update, several new skins, including Galaxy Crossfade, FNCS Renegade, and Core Knight Talus, were added. When Fortnite competitive events such as the FNCS Major 3 and Galaxy Cup 4 commence, these cosmetics will be made available in the Item Shop.

In addition, the Vikora skin for the new Level Up Pack has also been decrypted. The Level Up Pack will soon be available in the shop, allowing players to increase their account level by collecting tokens during matches.

Miscellaneous Updates

Several items and weapons were vaulted and unvaulted in competitive as part of minor hotfixes that were implemented with the current patch. Here are those changes:

Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun is not included in tournaments.

Kinetic Boomerang is now unvaulted.

The Flare Gun remains vaulted in v25.20.

Siphon enabled for the rest of FNCS Major 3 and Last Chance Major.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite update 25.20! Make sure you check out our Fortnite page for the latest news and guides.