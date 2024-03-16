Fortnite players claim this forgotten Chapter 5 weapon is “best ever”

Some Fortnite players claimed that the Ranger is actually the best Pistol to ever be introduced to the Battle Royale.

There have been many popular and powerful weapons added to Fortnite since its release many years ago, like the Golden Scar or the Pump Shotgun (which brought on a “Double Pump” meta).

However, there are also some lesser-known weapons that some players think have slipped under the radar that are actually immensely OP.

The Ranger Pistol was added at the start of Chapter 5 and was unique amongst other pistols thanks to its extremely fast TTK and ability to have mods on it, making it feel like an SMG at times.

Players have now started to realize that the Ranger pistol might be the most powerful gun to ever be added to Fortnite.

Fortnite players realize crazy Ranger Pistol potential

One Fortnite player generated major discussion in the community after they released a post with a bold claim:

“This [the Ranger Pistol] is the best pistol Fortnite has ever put out. Fight me,” they said.

“I know that Ar’s or even the Burst Smg is a lot more reliable but for me, the Pistol just has the best control and feels really good to use,” they continued.

Other Fortnite fans also agreed that the pistol, introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1, was the best no-frills attached gun in its archetype: “The ranger pistol is easily one of the best/the best traditional pistols we have ever seen”.

However, while the post generated a lot of support and backing for its claim, others had their own opinions on the best pistol to ever be in the game.

“In my opinion and experience the tactical pistol is the best. Was a good assault rifle replacement. I’m not sure if the current pistol is as good as that. Close, but not the same,” said one person. “The revolver is the most underrated weapon of all time. If C3S3 didn’t have the striker burst, I honestly might have run the revolver as my AR for that season,” claimed another.

Despite their not being a wholly unanimous decision on what the best pistol in the game has been, the constant variety in the archetype that Epic Games has offered over the years ensures that players never get bored and the Fortnite gun meta never gets stale.