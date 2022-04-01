Fortnite Vending Machine locations: Where to purchase a weapon of Rare rarity

Vending Machines are back in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and you’ll need to visit one to complete the ‘purchase a weapon of Rare rarity or higher’ weekly challenge. Here are all of their locations.

If you’re looking to get the upper hand with your loadout in Fortnite, Vending Machines can help. They’re located at various POIs around the island and allow players to purchase a selection of weapons in exchange for Gold Bars.

You’ll also need to visit one of these Vending Machines to complete the ‘purchase a weapon of Rare rarity or higher’ quest, which is one of Chapter 3 Season 2’s weekly challenges, so we’ve got all of their locations below.

All Vending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 3

Here are all of the locations where you can find Vending Machines in Fortnite:

Logjam Lumberyard

Sleepy Sound

Shifty Shafts

The Daily Bugle

Coney Crossroads

Camp Cuddle

Sanctuary

The Joneses

Rocky Reels

Greasy Grove

Condo Canyon

Chonker’s Speedway

Synapse Station

Pretty much every major POI has a Vending Machine or two located nearby, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding them, although sometimes they’re inside buildings or hidden behind them.

You can see all of the Vending Machine locations marked on the map below:

Where to ‘purchase a weapon of Rare rarity or higher’ in Fortnite

To purchase a weapon of Rare rarity or higher for this weekly Fortnite challenge, simply visit a Vending Machine at one of the locations we’ve mentioned above and purchase a weapon in exchange for Gold Bars.

Each Vending Machine around the island will offer different weapons at different rarities, so make sure you purchase one that’s Rare or higher – that’s Rare (Blue), Epic (Purple), or Legendary (Orange).

Some random Vending Machines will actually be Malfunctioning Vending Machines, which have a red warning on the screen. These give out a random, unknown item, so it’s best to avoid them for this quest.

If you’re running low on Gold Bars, you can earn more of them by completing Bounties, defeating other players, searching safes and shop tills, and destroying washing machines in the game.

