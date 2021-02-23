 Surprise Fortnite patch 15.40.1 unvaults Hand Cannon and adds new LTM - Dexerto
Surprise Fortnite patch 15.40.1 unvaults Hand Cannon and adds new LTM

Published: 23/Feb/2021 15:52

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Hand Cannon
Epic Games

A surprise v15.40.1 update for Fortnite has replaced a popular weapon with a vaulted classic, and also introduced a brand new LTM called Comeback.

There have been plenty of updates throughout Season 5 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite, bringing in new hunters like Predator, original POIs like Kit’s Cantina, and Exotic Weapons like the healing Chug Cannon.

Usually, these quasi-weekly Fortnite updates get announced in advance by Epic themselves, but not even leakers saw the latest Season 5 hotfix coming, which came as a last-minute reveal from Fortnite’s official Twitter account.

Season 5 of Fortnite just got a surprise v15.40.1 update.

Fortnite unvaults Hand Cannon pistol

The Fortnite v15.40.1 hotfix launched on February 23, 2021, at 10 AM ET, and brought an old favorite out of the vault and back to the loot pool on The Island.

Players can now find the Hand Cannon in Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode for the first time in over a year.

In its Rare variant, the weapon deals 75 Damage with a x2.0 headshot multiplier and 60 DPS. It has a fire rate of 0.8, a magazine size of 7, and a reload time of 2.1 seconds.

Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy the Flint-Knock pistol; the explosive weapon was only unvaulted last week in the v15.40 patch update, but it’s just been sent straight back into the vault by Epic to make way for the Hand Cannon.

Fortnite adds new Comeback LTM

Elsewhere, Fortnite players who’ve been craving a new experience from the game will be glad to hear that a brand new LTM called Comeback will be launching later this week in Squads format.

The previously leaked LTM grants each player five lives at the start of the match, and each time they die, the weapons that spawn for them will get progressively rarer, starting with Common and working up to Legendary.

With Season 5 of Fortnite coming to an end on March 15, 2021, it’s expected that there will be just one more update on the way. This will be v15.50, and leakers are predicting it will drop on March 2, 2021.

Epic Games giving out Fortnite V-Bucks in response to class-action lawsuit

Published: 23/Feb/2021 3:52

by Brad Norton
Epic Games is handing over 1,000 V-Bucks to select Fortnite players as a result of a controversial loot box system that was pulled from the game in 2019.

When Fortnite launched in 2017, its ‘Save the World’ mode was a major focus. While the battle royale aspect steered clear, this cooperative part of the game offered randomized loot boxes. There was no guarantee you’d be able to unlock the specific items you wanted.

As a result of universal backlash for this system, Epic scrapped the random loot boxes in 2019. Despite their removal, the developers were still hit with legal action weeks later. Now, roughly 24 months after being sued, there’s a gift waiting for players that were impacted by the issue.

In order to make amends for the previous Loot Llamas, anyone who purchased them will be handed to 1,000 V-Bucks.

Fortnite llama
Epic Games
Randomized Loot Llamas were removed from Fortnite in 2019.

“With preliminary approval for a class action settlement, we’re awarding 1,000 V-Bucks to anyone that purchased a random Loot Llama,” Epic explained in a February 22 blog post.

While the legal battles were exclusive to the United States, Epic has opened this offer to players around the world. 1,000 V-Bucks should appear in your account automatically with “no action needed on your part.”

“We believe players should know upfront what they are paying for,” they continued on Twitter. “This is why today we only offer X-Ray Llamas that show you the contents before you purchase them in Save the World.”

Not only does this new bonus apply to Save the World players, but also those who purchased similar loot boxes in Rocket League prior to their removal. 1,000 Credits will be handed to Rocket Players over the coming days just the same.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Jeffrey Jacobson of Epic’s legal representatives told The Verge shortly after. “We feel good about the settlement. We hope our players agree with us.”

This is a one-time reward for players across both titles. Whether you purchased a single randomized loot box or 100, you’re entitled to the same gift.

However, various players are reporting they’ve received the 1,000 V-Buck rewards in Fortnite, despite never having purchased a Loot Llama.

There’s a chance this bonus could come into effect for everyone that completed the tutorial for Save the World, prior to randomized loot boxes being removed in 2019.

If you haven’t noticed anything new in your account, keep in mind it could take a “few days” for the Fortnite V-Bucks or Rocket League Credits to appear.