All new, vaulted & unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is here and brings a wide range of new weaponry and items to the game’s loot pool. As the Island goes wild, here’s a list of every new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapon.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has arrived with a WILDS theme, bringing the jungle’s untamed nature to the Battle Royale. Players can now drop into a brand-new biome at the center of the map and battle for survival, along with three new POIs added in the latest release.

The new season has also introduced loads of new weapons like the Kinetic Boomerang and the Thermal DMR. However, this update has also unvaulted a number of formidable weapons and vaulted several fan-favorite items and guns, so the loot pool looks a lot different.

Here’s a complete rundown of all the new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Here are all the new weapons that you can find in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3:

Thermal DMR

Flapjack Rifle

Kinetic Boomerang

Cybertron Cannon (Not available in competitive playlists)

Wildwasp Jar

While you can find most of these weapons in chests across the map, to obtain items like the Kinetic Boomerang and Wildwasp Jar you must explore the Wilds biome on the map where you’ll find them in different areas.

All unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has brought back some classic weapons from the vault:

Drum Shotgun

Combat SMG

Thermal Floppers (Consumable)

Additionally, here are the weapons that will be carried over from the Chapter 4 Season 2 loot pool and will also be available across the Island:

Havoc Pump Shotgun

Maven Auto Shotgun

Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle

Red-Eye Assault Rifle

Submachine Gun

Tactical Pistol

Heavy Sniper Rifle (Not available in competitive playlists)

Chug Cannon (Not available in competitive playlists)

Heisted Breacher Shotgun (Exotic) (Not available in competitive playlists)

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun (Exotic)

Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG (Exotic)

Shadow Tracker (Exotic available from Holo-Chests and Characters)

All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

These Fortnite weapons have been sent back to the vault in Chapter 4 Season 3 and will not be seen again within the current loot pool:

Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle

Overclocked Pulse Rifle

Lock-On Pistol

Twin Mag SMG

DMR

Chug Splash

Shield Bubble

Shield Keg

Combat Shotgun

Mythic Enhanced Havoc Shotgun

Dragon’s Breath Sniper

Moreover, weapons like the Heavy Sniper Rifle, Chug Cannon, Heisted Breacher Shotgun, and Cybertron Cannon will not be available in Competitive or Ranked playlists.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3!

