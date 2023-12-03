How Fortnite Weapon Mods work: Attachments explained

Weapon Mods are a new addition to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, allowing players to customize their weapons with a variety of attachments on the Battle Royale island. Although it may seem complicated at first, here’s how they work in the game.

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, Epic Games has completely revamped the game, adding a train system to allow players to navigate the island and a brand new map to discover. Included in this season’s offerings are three upcoming Fortnite game modes namely LEGO, Festival, and Rocket Racing.

Eight new weapons have also been added to the loot pool with the seasonal update, while numerous others have been vaulted or unvaulted. The addition of new weapons to Fortnite is always a big deal, but this season, Epic Games finally introduced a much-anticipated feature – Weapon Mods.

Epic Games Players need to use a Mod Bench to customize weapons.

Players will be able to customize their weapons with a range of attachments during matches, a feature seen in popular Battle Royale games like Apex Legends, and introduced to Fortnite for the first time. Here is a rundown of how Weapon Mods work in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1, for those who are new to the game.

How to use Weapon Mods in Fortnite

Weapon Mods can be used in Fortnite by using Mod Benches that are contained inside all five vaults spread across the new map. To get inside the vault you need to defeat a boss roaming that POI and use the Society Medallion to open it.

Once opened, you can head over to the Weapon Mod Bench located inside the vault. Upon reaching closer to it, press the use button to open the mod menu and customize your weapon.

Epic Games You can buy mods using gold bars in Fortnite.

Mods are available for several weapons in exchange for Gold Bars. You can add upto four different weapon attachments from Optic, Barrel, Magazine and Underbarrel. However, it would be wise to save up on your gold bars as not every mod works with every weapon.

Moreover, you can also acquire weapons from a loot chest which will already have a mod installed to it. Different weapons across several rarities will have a fixed number of mods attached to it already:

Uncommon Rarity Weapon – One pre-installed Weapon Mod.

Rare Rarity Weapon – Two pre-installed Weapon Mods.

Epic Rarity Weapon – Three pre-installed Weapon Mods.

Legendary Rarity Weapon – Four pre-installed Weapon Mods.

Although some weapons will already be modded, you can still replace the attachments using a Mod Bench and choose your preferred mod. Also bear in mind that mod-compatible weapons aren’t for sale from Characters or Vending Machines, so make sure to keep an eye out for loot.

All Weapon Mod Attachments in Fortnite

Epic Games There are four attachment categories in Fortnite.

As you know already, there are four categories of Weapon Mod Attachments available in Fortnite namely Optic, Magazine, Barrel and Underbarrel, that players can purchase from Mod Benches to customize their weapons.

Here’s a list of all Weapon Mod Attachments you can find in Fortnite Chapter 5.

Optic

Sniper Scope (4x Scoped View)

P2X Optic (2x Scoped View)

Holo-13 Optic (1.3x Scoped View)

Red Eye Sight (1.15x Scoped View)

Magazine

Drum Mag

Speed Mag

Underbarrel

Angled Foregrip

Laser

Vertical Foregrip

Barrel

Muzzle Break

Suppressor

Even though there are a lot of ways players may combine attachments to make their weapon better, we’ll be sure to update our Fortnite page with the finest weapon mods for each class.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Weapon Mods in Fortnite. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

