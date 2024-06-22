How to get Heavy Impact Sniper in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The Heavy Impact Sniper rifle has been added to Fortnite courtesy of the 30.20 patch. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get it in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Epic’s 30.20 update has been a massive one headlined by Fortnite OG Reload, a new mode that is set to include Fortnite’s beloved POIs such as Tilted Towers and Retail Row, as well as a ton of classic weaponry.

However, new weapons for the main Battle Royale mode have also debuted with the update, including the Heavy Impact Sniper, which was leaked when Chapter 5 Season 3 first started.

Here’s what you need to know about the all-new Heavy Impact Sniper.

Article continues after ad

How to get Heavy Impact Sniper in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Heavy Impact Sniper can be found in ground loot or in chests. However, if you don’t have luck finding it via that method, you can purchase it from Vengeance Hope in Sandy Steepes for 300 Gold Bars.

Epic Games

The Heavy Impact only drops in Epic Rarity, and it cannot be modified like other in-game weapons via mods. With only one round in the chamber, this weapon intends to ruin the lives of vehicle users, which this chapter has been full of thanks to the Nitro-fueled Wasteland.

Article continues after ad

That said, it’ll do plenty of damage to unsuspecting foes, with all the relevant stats for the Heavy Impact Sniper listed below:

Article continues after ad

Damage: 131

Fire rate: 0.64

Reload time: 2.85

With that, you’re all caught up on how to nab the Heavy Impact Sniper in Fortnite. Check out 30.20’s patch notes to get the full breakdown of everything added, as well as all the Reboot Rally rewards or the shake-up of the weapons pool.