Where to get Drum Gun in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

The Drum Gun has finally returned to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 2, so here’s where and how you can get the classic weapon in the game.

Fortnite has unleashed its 29.01 patch as the first mid-season update for Chapter 5 Season 2 to shake up the Battle Royale once again.

The update from Epic Games has seen various godly additions join the game. This includes the Chains of Hades weapon and even the return of Midas with his own version of Floor is Lava LTM.

A new variant of the iconic Drum Gun has also returned, which first appeared in Season 4. The fan-favorite pray and spray weapon has rejoined Fortnite again as part of the regular loot pool and with its own Midas Mythic version.

Here’s where to find and get the Drum Gun in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Epic Games The Iconic Drum Gun is back in the loot pool with the latest update.

Where to get the Drum Gun in Fortnite

To get your hands on the Rare, Epic, or Legendary Drum Gun in Fortnite, you’ll need to look for loot chests, floor loot, supply drones, weapon cases, NPC sales, supply drops, or even drops from eliminated opponents around the Battle Royale map.

You can then just pick up the weapon and select it in your inventory to have it equipped and ready to fire at your enemies. Furthermore, you can defeat the Midas NPC boss on the island to claim your hands on the iconic Gold Mythic version.

Once you have your hands on them, you can also take them to a nearby bunker to mod it using Weapon Mods.

