Players are pumped as Fortnite Reload brings back the Mammoth Pistol, an old favorite from Chapter 4 Season 3.

Out with the old, in with the prehistoric: The Lever Action Shotgun, Tactical Submachine Gun, and Hand Cannon have been replaced by the Thunder Pump Shotgun, Twin Mag SMG, and the Mammoth Pistol.

Fortnite Reload is already shaking things up less than a month after its debut. Epic Games announced the latest changes through their Fortnite Status X account.

The change, which is live now in both Reload and Reload Zero Build, revamps the loot pool with some nostalgic weapons from previous seasons.

Players’ reactions to the changes have been extremely positive. The X post was met with comments like “Mammoth Pistol = HUGE W so satisfying. Way better than the Hand Cannon!” and “PEAK IS BACK.”

The return of the Mammoth Pistol is heralded as the “GOAT’s” comeback, with many praising the developers for bringing back what they consider the best element of the Fortnite Reload season so far.

One enthusiastic player even went as far as declaring Fortnite Reload “the only good thing this season.”

The Mammoth Pistol is a hitscan weapon originally introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 3. Unlike the Hand Cannon, it packs a bigger punch but has a smaller magazine size.

Since its release, Fortnite Reload has attracted more players than any other mode. It recently hit a peak of over 400,000 concurrent players while the standard Battle Royale mode languished at its lowest player count ever.

The Mammoth Pistol’s return is just the latest in a series of moves that turn Fortnite Reload into one of the most beloved game modes in Fortnite.

While Epic Games hasn’t confirmed Fortnite Reload’s permanence yet, it’s clear that players can’t get enough of it.