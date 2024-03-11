Best weapon mods for Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

On the hunt for potent weapon modifications for your reliable Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2? Discover the top attachments to enhance your gameplay right here.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has finally arrived, and it provides players with an abundance of features to immerse themselves in the action on an entirely new Battle Royale island.

You can find these weapons in chests or loot them from buildings and monuments spread throughout. The new Weapon Mods feature, however, allows you to customize your weapon by adding attachments using a Mod Bench.

Epic Games Mod Benches are available only in Weapon Bunkers on the island.

Previously, players could only use their reliable shotguns without attachments. However, that has changed as weapon mods enable them to be more powerful than ever before.

So to make the most of your Shotguns in Chapter 5 Season 2, here are the most effective weapon mods in Fortnite.

Best weapon mods and attachments to use for Shotguns in Fortnite

In the ongoing Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, there are three Shotguns in the game – namely, the Hammer Pump Shotgun, the Gatekeeper Shotgun, and the Frenzy Auto Shotgun. While Frenzy Auto is a fast-firing weapon, perfect for those close-range fights, the Hammer Pump is a more heavy-hitting weapon that mimics the classic Pump Shotguns that existed in Fortnite.

Furthermore, the latest Gatekeeper Shotgun is a newly added weapon to Chapter 5 Season 2 that fires three hard-hitting shots consecutively and works perfectly in close-range combat scenarios.

Here are the weapon mods and attachments recommended for you to use to get the best out of all the guns.

Recommended weapon mod for Hammer Pump Shotgun

Epic Games The modded Hammer Pump Shotgun is perfect for close-range combat.

Here are the recommended attachments for the Hammer Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2:

Optic: Red Eye Sight with 1.15x scoped view

Barrel: Muzzle Brake (Reduce recoil)

Magazine: Speed Mag (Increases Reload Speed)

Underbarrel: Laser (Increase Hipfire Accuracy)

Using the above-recommended combination, the Hammer Pump Shotgun becomes a force to be reckoned with. Thanks to the Muzzle Brake and Speed Mag, the weapon experiences minimal recoil and reloads instantly which makes it a reliable choice even if you are not using ADS during a close combat build fight.

Recommended weapon mod for Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Epic Games The modded Frenzy Auto Shotgun is extremely powerful in Fortnite.

Here are the recommended attachments for the Frenzy Auto Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2:

Optic: Red Eye Sight with 1.15x scoped view

Barrel: Muzzle Brake (Reduce recoil)

Magazine: Speed Mag (Increases Reload Speed)

Underbarrel: Angled Foregrip (Reduces time to ADS)

Using the above-recommended combination, the Frenzy Auto Shotgun becomes one of the most overpowered guns in the game. With the Red Eye optic and an Angled Foregrip, you can quickly snap between targets and fire multiple shots consecutively.

The Speed Mag on the other hand reduces the weapon’s reload time from 5 seconds to just 2 seconds which comes in handy in intense combat scenarios.

Recommended weapon mod for Gatekeeper Shotgun

Epic Games Modded Gatekeeper Shotgun is overpowered in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Here are the recommended attachments for the Gatekeeper Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2:

Optic: No Optic

Barrel: Muzzle Brake (Reduce recoil)

Magazine: Speed Mag (Increases Reload Speed)

Underbarrel: Angled Foregrip (Reduces time to ADS)

Using the above-recommended combination, the Gatekeeper Shotgun becomes overpowered in close-quarter combat. Unlike the other shotguns, the Gatekeeper needs no scope due to its short range and limited bullet count. But with the Speed Mag and Angled Foregrip, you can get the jump on your opponents and fire faster.

