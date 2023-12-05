How to get Lamborghini car in Fortnite Chapter 5

Fortnite has partnered with Rocket League to bring their Lamborghini Huracan car to the game as a new car body in Fortnite Chapter 5. Here’s exactly how to get the Lamborgini in Fortnite Chapter 5.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has finally dropped following the groundbreaking The Big Bang event, which saw Eminem perform, along with LEGO, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival modes coming imminently.

The Chapter 5 update has brought a whole new island, complete with 11 never seen before POIs to the map, four different biomes and even a moving train.

Article continues after ad

The Underground theme for this season has also added various new weapons, Weapon Mods, movement mechanics, augments, quests and whole new way to build and customize your own cars.

Article continues after ad

One of the most exciting cars introduced to the Battle Royale is the Lamborghini Huracan STO which comes straight from Rocket League as a car body in the game.

Here’s exactly how to get the Lamborghini Huracan STO car body in Fortnite Chapter 5.

Contents

How to get Lamborghini in Fortnite

In order to get the Lamborghini in Fortnite, you need to have already purchased the Lamborghini Huracan STO bundle within Rocket League on the same Epic Games account.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games The Lamborghini Huracan STO car body added to Fortnite in Chapter 5.

If you already have the Lamborghini bundle in Rocket League, then simply load up Fortnite on the same account and then go to the Cars tab within your Locker, where it will appear in the Car Body section.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

If you don’t have the Huracan bundle in Rocket League, then unfortunately it is not currently available in Rocket League and there is no confirmation from Epic Games of when or if it will return to the game.

Article continues after ad

The Lamborghini Huracan STO bundle was originally available between April 21 – 27 in Rocket League’s Item Shop for 2000 credits.

Can you get Lamborghini in Fortnite without Rocket League?

No, you can not access the Lamborghini in Fortnite without owning the Lamborghini Huracan bundle in Rocket League on the same Epic Games account.

With both games being developed by Epic Games, the Lamborghini car is used to encourage players to play each game. It is therefore expected that it will only ever be made available to players this way.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, the developers have not confirmed this or whether it will be made available in the Item Shop in future updates, with It’s relating Rocket Racing mode joining Fortnite on December 8, 2023.

That’s how you can get the Lamborghini Huracan car in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad