Fortnite Festival mode: The Weeknd event, release date & more

Fortnite‘s Festival is the newest musically-inspired mode coming to Epic Games’ title. Here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite’s Big Bang live event threw its player base into a wild sequence of events, showing glimpses of the title’s exciting future. Snippets of the event included an exciting LEGO crossover, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival.

For all the musical fans and enjoyers of the legendary Guitar Hero titles —this one’s for you.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what you need to know about Fortnite Festival.

What is Fortnite’s Festival mode?

The new Festival mode appears to be an ode to the previously mentioned hit musical titles like Rock Band and Guitar Hero. Renowned developer Harmonix, of the former title, lend their hand to create this new experience.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games describes this experience as:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Fortnite Festival is a new music game where players can play in a band with friends or perform solo on stage with hit music by their favorite artists.”

Fortnite’s been known for its exploration into music with in-game concerts from big name artists like Travis Scott and Eminem, with the latter headlining the Big Bang event. However, this is Fortnite’s first big dive into the genre, with more artists set to participate in the future.

Article continues after ad

The Weeknd event in Fortnite Festival

The first major artist to headline Fortnite Festival is The Weeknd. Much like the above footage, The Weeknd will perform a selection of songs and players can play along to the beat.

When does Festival release?

Fortnite Festival hits the stage December 9.

That’s everything you need to know about the all new Fortnite Festival. Be sure to stick with Dexerto for more Fortnite coverage.

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins