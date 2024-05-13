Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 live event: Rumors, theme & more

Is there a live event for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3? Here’s everything you need to know, including the theme, rumors, as well as the start date and time.

With Chapter 5 Season 2 ultimately coming to an end on May 23, speculations have been rising about what Epic Games has in store for Fortnite’s next season.

Chapter 5 Season 1 concluded with its Titan Hand and Earthquake event that captivated players with its near-impossible to break Pandora’s Box. According to various leaks and rumors, they are set to launch something similar with a build-up event codenamed “SuperSport” for Chapter 5 Season 3.

All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 live event rumors and theme

Trusted data miners have revealed that the in-game build-up event to Chapter 5 Season 3, will be themed around the actions of an enormous statue at the Mount Olympus POI.

An animation leak shows that it will raise its right arm high up in the air and point the sword it is wielding towards the sky. This will cause lightning to strike around the blade, which considering Mount Olympus is home to the Greek god NPC Zeus added in Season 2, makes it a fitting stage for such an event.

According to ShiinaBR, the statue’s eyes will also start glowing and a huge sandstorm will start appearing across the Desert biome and the rest of the map. Loolo_WRLD and ImPeQu have dug deep into the game files to reveal a first look at the deep red and brown colored storm that will submerge the Island.

All these rumors align with Chapter 5 Season 2 Story Quests. After Zeus was defeated, The Oracle disclosed that the prophecy of the suffocating dust and clouded sky, about an incoming disaster that was drawing near. “Storm clouds gather. The Wanderer draws near.” The Oracle said.

It is unknown what the start date and time will be for the Chapter 5 Season 3 build-up event. However, it is expected to follow the pattern of last season and begin during the last days of Chapter 5 Season 2.

All the leaks and rumors mentioned are subject to change as more information is released.

