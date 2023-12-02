Fortnite Rocket Racing mode: Racing track, car tricks & more

Fortnite’s Big Bang concert gave a glimpse at the future of the title, including a brief snippet of Rocket Racing, a new racing mode. Here’s what you need to know about the mode.

Fortnite‘s OG season is coming to a close, and what a season it’s been. Season OG saw the battle royale reach unprecedented levels of growth, so much so Epic Games will bring it back in 2024.

Funnily enough, legendary rapper Eminem is closing out the blast from the past season with a special in-game concert. However, the concert is much more than it appeared, as it showed brief glimpses of the future of Fortnite.

One of the many glimpses was of Rocket Racing, and it’s coming to Fortnite much sooner than anticipated. Here’s what you need to know.

What is Rocket Racing?

Over the past few years, the introduction of Fortnite’s Creative mode marked a push towards the battle royale expanding into broader fields. It’s been quite remarkable, as players have created unique worlds or recreated established titles like Call of Duty Zombies in Fortnite.

Rocket Racing is the next iteration of Fortnite’s Creative mode.

Rocket League developer Psyonix will lend a hand in developing this project. Epic Games describes this mode as:

“Rocket Racing is a supersonic arcade racer where players drift, fly, and boost with friends through an ever-growing selection of tracks.”

Given Psyonix is lending a hand, it’s very much inspired by Rocket League as vehicle skins in their hit title populated the debut footage of Rocket Racing.

Fortnite’s Rocket Racing race track

As mentioned, this new spin on racing in Fortnite will feature “an ever-growing selection of tracks.” Since it’s in Fortnite, you can imagine future maps will be based on previous locales from the battle royale.

A brief glimpse of a desert-looking locale was shown during the reveal, as the player drove through waterfalls and shortcuts to gain advantage in the race.

Car tricks in Rocket Racing

As it’s a racing game, you can expect the usual control scheme to be in place, such as drifting and using turbo to blaze ahead of the competition. Expect to ram into foes as you aim to win at all costs.

However, small snippets showed the player using an “air dodge” to launch and drive their car on the ceiling, possibly to prevent enemies from messing with them.

How the formula unfolds is yet to be seen, but it looks to capture the octane speeds of Rocket League with Fortnite’s charm.

When does Rocket Racing release

Rocket Racing speeds into Fortnite on December 8.

That’s everything you need to know about Rocket Racing in Fortnite. Be sure to stick with Dexerto for Fortnite coverage.

