Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 early patch notes: Weapon mods, Peter Griffin skin, train & more

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is almost here and with the release of the launch trailer, it already boasts a plethora of exciting new features for players to experience. While you wait for the season to drop after the live event, here are the early patch notes.

After a month filled with nostalgia and a player count that broke records, Fortnite Season OG has at last concluded. Presently, the Big Bang live event, which is scheduled to occur later today, is the only thing separating the current season from the next one.

Article continues after ad

As the official launch trailer for Chapter 5 Season 1 has already been released, the player base’s excitement is exactly as it is for Eminem’s performance at the live event. The trailer provides players with an early look at the gameplay in addition to debunking and confirming multiple leaks regarding the features that have been circulating on social media for some time.

Article continues after ad

As you await the arrival of the new season, read on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 early patch notes to learn what’s in store for players.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 downtime details

The Eminem “The Big Bang” Fortnite event starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BST, on December, 2, with the event lasting an estimated 15 minutes. Therefore, we can expect downtime for Chapter 5 Season 1 to begin after the event ends at 11:15 AM PT / 2:15 PM ET / 7:15 PM BST.

You can check downtime timings across all regions here. Moreover, since seasonal updates are usually larger in size and Epic Games takes their own time to release the patch, you can expect the servers to go live around 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET / 11 AM BST on December, 3.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We’ll keep you updated right here when downtime ends.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 early patch notes

Moving train will be added to the map

A moving train will be added to the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 map, allowing players to board it. Using the ‘Capture the Train‘ objective, players can ride a train that traverses the island while capturing loot and eliminating foes.

Additionally, you will have the capability to engage in combat and leap between train carriages. This addition, according to fans, was inspired by the train featured in the Call of Duty: Warzone.

Article continues after ad

Weapon mods and attachments

It has long been speculated that Fortnite would feature the inclusion of weapon attachments and modifications. Although numerous players had anticipated their release in Chapter 4, the lack of said feature disappointed them.

Article continues after ad

At this time, Epic has finally added the feature to Chapter 5 Season 1 with the eagerly anticipated ability for players to alter every component of their current weapon and choose from an extensive variety of attachments. Everything will be interchangeable in the upcoming Fortnite season with Weapon Mods, including magazines, optic sights, muzzles, and foregrips.

Article continues after ad

Wall Climbing and other movement mechanics

Wall Climbing mechanics for Fortnite, which had been repeatedly leaked, were eventually unveiled in the launch trailer for Chapter 5 Season 1. Regardless of the presence of a ledge, this enables players to run towards and scale walls and other towering structures.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Additionally, Hurdling, which was disabled in Chapter 4 Season 1, will make its triumphant return to the game with an enhanced animation. In addition to concealing in a cardboard box, players may also consume shield potions while walking near their opponents via other movement mechanics.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

New Battle Pass with Peter Griffin and Solid Snake

The trailer also unveiled the forthcoming Battle Pass for Chapter 5 Season 1, which will add Solid Snake (Metal Gear Solid) and Peter Griffin (Family Guy) to Fortnite. Furthermore, Peter will have a buffed appearance and a Bird is the Word emote.

Additional Battle Pass outfits features new characters named Oscar, Vengeance Jones, Nisha, Montague, and Valeria. An easter egg in the launch trailer also hints at a forthcoming collaboration with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Chapter 5.

Article continues after ad

Grapple Blade, new weapons and consumables

A new Grapple Blade item, which functions identically to a grappler, where it draws players to their intended location and propels them towards it, will be added during the upcoming Fortnite season. However, the new item also features a close-ranged attack in which an adjacent opponent is eliminated by spinning the blade.

Article continues after ad

In addition, throwable grenades and new weapons will be introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1. As is customary with each new season, the trailer for this one showcased a variety of healing items that players will shortly have the opportunity to utilize.

Article continues after ad

Lamborghini and new cars

Additionally, for the upcoming season, Fortnite will offer players the opportunity to drive an official Lamborghini sports vehicle around the Chapter 5 Season 1 island. This is the second collaboration for Epic Games with a real-life car manufacturer.

In addition, the game will feature the Octane from Rocket League, as well as new SUVs and sports vehicles.

LEGO Mode, Rocket Racing and Rhythm

As hinted at in the Big Bang live event teasers, Chapter 5 Season 1 will introduce three new game modes, one of which is a direct collaboration with LEGO. The LEGO mode, in which players will have the ability to create their own characters and navigate an open world, has been among the most anticipated additions to the upcoming season.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In addition, a new Rocket Racing mode will be introduced, allowing players to drive their Rocket League vehicles and compete in competitive races. Lastly, players will be able to participate in a music mini-game known as the Rhythm mode, wherein they will be required to coordinate button presses with the rhythmic patterns of tracks by Lady Gaga, Linkin Park, and other notable artists.

While these are first of many additions and changes to be made in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, we’ll keep you updated with the official patch notes when the servers go live.