Fortnite players call out “janky” Chapter 5 movement

Fortnite’s new season introduces a slew of new changes, including a pass over the movement mechanics. However, not everyone is a fan of the changes.

The newest Fortnite season is here, and aside from the server instability, it’s brought plentiful changes. Chapter 5, Season 1, aka Underground, is one of Fortnite’s largest seasons yet, as it introduces weapon mods, new game modes, and a chiseled Peter Griffin.

Aside from the notable changes, one adjustment that’s been flying under the radar has been the new movement mechanics. Chapter 5 introduces wall climbing and reintroduces hurdling after it was disabled in Chapter 4, Season 1.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As cool as these new movement mechanics are, their implementation has left much to be desired, with initial reactions less than pleased.

SypherPK shares initial thoughts on Fortnite Chapter 5

One of the headlines of Chapter 5 is the all-new wall climbing and the return hurdling. Many animations have also gotten a pass over, making Fortnite Chapter 5 feel as unique as possible.

Despite rampant server instability, well-known streamer and content creator SyhperPK has managed to put in some serious time in the new season. Taking to Twitter/X, he shared his initial thoughts, with plenty of praise towards the cosmetics, the map, and the weapon mod system.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Conversely, he shared he wasn’t a fan of Fortnite Chapter 5’s movement, citing it as “too slow/janky at times.”

Article continues after ad

Safe to say, Sypher’s take wasn’t unpopular at all. “Crazy that in an attempt to make movement more smooth, they made it stiff as f*ck,” one play replied. Another shared a more dire take: “They seriously need to change back to the old movement and the season is amazing. It’s nearly unplayable…”

Article continues after ad

Strangely enough, one player shared it might be a placebo effect. “The problem is the upper body doesn’t shake as much so it’s creating a placebo that you’re walking slow. But placebo or not, the movement doesn’t feel smooth.”

However, that take wasn’t as popular, with many replying it is slow, not just a trick on the eyes.

Article continues after ad

It’ll be interesting to see how Epic addresses these claims, as the new movement was an intended change for Chapter 5.